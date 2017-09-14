Gun ban ipatutupad na

IPATUTUPAD na ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) ang gun ban para sa nalalapit na Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) na nakatakdang idaos sa Oktubre 23.

Batay sa Resolution No. 10197 na na-promulgate ng Comelec en banc kahapon, sisimulan ang implementasyon ng gun ban sa pag-uumpisa ng election period para sa BSKE o simula Setyembre 23 hanggang Oktubre 30.

Sa ilalim ng gun ban, mahigpit nang ipinagbabawal ang pagdadala at pagbibiyahe ng mga baril at iba pang deadly weapons sa labas ng tahanan, gayundin ang pagkuha at pag-a-avail ng serbisyo ng security personnel o body guards.

“No person shall bear, carry, or transport firearms or deadly weapons outside his residence or place of business, and in all public places, including any building, street, park and in private vehicles or public conveyances, even if he is licensed or authorized to possess or carry the same, unless authorized by the commission….” Bahagi pa ng resolusyon.

Kaugnay nito, sinabi naman ni Comelec spokesman James Jimenez, simula naman sa Setyembre 21 ay magsisimula na ring tumanggap ang Comelec-Committee on the Ban on Firearms and Security Personnel (CCBFSP) ng aplikasyon para sa gun ban exemption o awtoridad na makapagdala, makapagbitbit at makapagbiyahe ng baril at anumang deadly weapons sa labas ng tahanan. MACS BORJA

