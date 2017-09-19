Insecure at Butangera

SABI ng isang knowledgeable sa mga pangyayari sa isang sexy actress at sa wholesome image star na may asawa na’t anak, kaya raw umalis na sa talent management na kanyang kinabibilangan ang sexy actress ay dahil may ginawa raw ang tago ang katarayang aktres sa kanya.

This is actually a reprise of what she did many years ago to this wholesome imaged young actress who is now working with the rival network.

Mas matindi nga lang ang ginawa niya roon sa younger actress dahil kinulong daw niya ito sa loob ng kwarto at pinagsasalitaan nang kung anu-ano.

This time, hindi naman niya kinulong ang sexy actress, but she was made to believe that she would be talking to the big boss, kaya ganon na lamang ang kanyang pagkagulat when it was the feisty actress that was waiting for her there.

Predictably so, she was able to get more than a mouthful from the fuming and mad star.

Hindi raw talaga nakapagsalita ang young sexy actress dahil sa intensity ng pagka-imbierna ng pugnacious star na contorted raw ang magandang mukha dahil sa intensity ng pagka-irita.

Kung paniniwalaan ang mga kwento-kwento, nakarating raw sa mister niya ang ginawa ng palabang aktres at pinagsabihan niya supposedly itong huwag ng uulitin ang kanyang ginawa or else……

‘Yun nah!

Ang sabi pa ng mga intrigera, this feisty woman is never on a diet. Nag-slim raw ito the natural way for the simple reason that she is perpetually weary and worried than someone more beautiful and attractive would steal her husband away from her.

What a pity!

Kaya ngayon, smooth sailing daw ang shooting ng kanyang mister dahil off-limits ang butangerang star sa set ng kanilang soap.

Good!

Ruffa Gutierrez, walang nakukuhang sustento kay Yilmaz Bektas

Mas mamatamisin pa raw ni Ruffa Gutierrez na mangutang sa kanyang inang si Annabelle Rama o sa younger brod niyang si Richard Gutierrez kaysa manghingi ng sustento sa asawa niyang si Yilmaz Bektas.

So far, Ruffa wasn’t able to get any financial support from her estranged husband.

Mag-isa raw niyang binubuhay ang dalawa niyang anak na babae na sina Lorin, 14, at Venice, 13.

So far, the most that Yilmaz has sent her was peanuts and something like 2,000 dollars and that was an aeon ago.

“Pero my mom (Annabelle Rama) actually told me, ‘Don’t ask anymore kasi maayos naman buhay mo.’

“Thank God that I have a lot of projects na I’m able to raise them on my own, so thank you for that.”

Ngayong pinapasok na ni Ruffa ang mga anak sa show business, hindi na raw niya kinakailangang hingin pa ang permiso ni Yilmaz.

“According to the court,” Ruffa intimated,”I have sole custody of the kids, so I make decisions for them.

“I’m their mother and father,” she further asseverated.

But doesn’t Yilmaz miss his kids?

“Pero kung gusto naman niyang gumawa ng paraan, puwede namang gumawa ng paraan na sarili niya,” she quipped. “The kids are old enough, di ba, so he can reach them on his own.”

2003 sila kinasal ni Yilmaz at nagkahiwalay noong 2007.

Sarah Lahbati’s fascination with Gucci.

Though she has an impressive collections of fashionable pieces from Louis Vuitton, Vetements, Zimmerman, and the local brand Bench, a number of her OOTD posts have featured the Italian label.

This pair of Gucci Princetown black slippers, for one, is her favorite.

Imagine for a simple shirt, she could afford to splurge a cool P28,000.00.

This GG Marmont velvet mini bag in blue Chevron velvet must be really fashionable, she wears it both for casual and formal events.

These seemingly simple-looking bags would cost you a staggering fifty six thousand pesos.

Dito lang pala nauubos ang mga kinikita ni Sarah Lahbati. At least, she’s not into casino playing or anything deplorable or ob- jectionable.

Nag-uulyanin na!

72 or 75 at the most itong si Buruka Kuflangera but she seems to be acting as if she’s now experiencing her second childhood. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Mantakin mong for someone so fucking old, humahanga at nabubuang pa siya sa mga Korean actors at nagpupunta pa sa Korea para puntahan ang mga lugar na pinagsu-shooting-an ng mga ito at parang luka-lukang hinahaplos-haplos ang mga lugar na pinupuntahan ng kanyang mga idolo.

Isn’t that a bit weird? Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Imagine, an old woman in her seventies is still head over heels in love with Korean actors?

Funny, isn’t it?

Makes me want to guffaw! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Well, siguro, parang sumpa na rin ito sa tulad niyang mapang-maliit at daig pa ang halimaw kung pag-trip-an ang mga GAKA.

Besides, she is also devoid of the word gratitude.

Hayan at si Kuya Boy C. de Guia ang nagbukas sa TV hosting world sa kanya pero ano’ng ginawa niya? Sa halip tumanaw ng utang na loob ay binugaw pa itong parang langaw sa isa sa kanyang mga presscons sa isang resto sa Kyusi may ilang taon na ang nakararaan.

Hindi siya marunong maawa.

Bato ang kanyang puso at hindi uso ang pagtanaw ng utang na loob.

Impaktang tunay, di ba naman?

Heto na lang ha? Kung makabugaw siya sa mga Gaka ay para bang hindi niya pinagdaanan ‘yun.

Hindi ba’t siya ang orig na Gaka nu’ng time nina Alfie Lorenzo at Billy Balbastro? Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!

Ang nakatatawa pa, this cheap, mal-educated mammal despises the gatecrashers when she used to be like them.

Don’t you, guys, find it ironic? Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

Nga pala, dapat magsipsep ka muna kina Joan Lalin, Madam Shirley Pizza at Lisping Queen. Baka makalimot sila sa ‘yo at biglang ma-invite kami. Harharharharharharhar!

Whatever, I feel it in my bones that the end of your career is looming!

And when that time comes, I would guffaw with all my heart. Hakhakhakhakhakhakhakhak!

Even if you’re moneyed, it wouldn’t mean a fucking thing, gurang!

You hear me, old goat? You are experiencing the early stage of dementia or senility.Kaya nagbabalik ka sa mga bagay na nae-enjoy mo when you’re basically young.

Scary?

You bet, gurang! Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

Comedian Empoy Marquez transforms into a heartthrob after Kita Kita success

Ibang-iba na ang career sa ngayon ng ace comedian na si Empoy Marquez right after na maging unexpected hit ang pelikula nila ni Alessandra de Rossie na Kita Kita.

Prior to this, they were never considered as bankable actors. But Kita Kita has changed all that.

Dahil dito naging exciting at electrifying ang takbo ng kanilang showbiz career.

Empoy has become a box-office star overnight and his endorsements mushroom like anything.

He is also thankful that he’s now an exclusive property of Star Cinema.

Anyway, nag-shoot ng additional scenes si Empoy sa movie outfit ni Ms. Claire dela Fuente in connection with the movie Kwento Ni Money at makakasama na niya rito si LA Santos, maliban kina Mark Neumann, Sharmaine Suarez, Mico Palanca, Debraliz ar marami pang iba.

Totoo yatang may third eye itong si Ms. Claire dela Fuente dahil nakita niya ang potential ni Empoy long before the others had.

Anyway, the success of Kita Kita has changed the image of Empoy overnight. From the very ordinary looking comedian, he’s now considered as a “heartthrob”.

All of a sudden, his private life has become a topic of considerable interest.

Pero biro ni Empoy, focus raw muna siya sa work dahil strict ang parents niya.

Nevertheless, inamin niyang off-line na raw sila ng dati niyang girlfriend dahil nasa Singapore na ito at may pamilya na.

But he plans to go to Singapore this Tuesday.

Is there a chance that they would meet again?

Friends raw sila sa Friendster. And that’s how it is.

Sa ngayon, nasa stage raw siyang gusto niyang mag-ipon nang mag-ipon.

Kamakailan lang, Empoy posted on Instagram their family pictue.

“Birthday ni Daddy,” he revealed,”sarado 60 siya, kaya trineat namin siya ng family ko somewhere in Manila kasi gusto niya magkakasama kami ng mga kapatid ko.”

Sa ngayon, sobrang proud na raw sa achievements niya ang kanyang pamilya.

“Sobrang proud sa akin,” he kiddingly said. “Ngayon pinaglalaba na ako ng medyas at brief, dati T-shirt lang.”

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity.

DAPAT LANG!/PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.

