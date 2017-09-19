La Aunor, unanimous choice bilang best actress sa 4th Urduja Awards

INANUNSYO na ng Urduja Heritage awards ang mga nanalo ngayong taon.

Wagi sa best actress category ang Superstar na si Nora Aunor hindi lang sa isa kundi sa dalawang pelikula. Ito ay para sa “Hinulid” ni Kristian Cordero at “Tuos” ni Derick Cabrido.

Tatlo naman ang inanunsyong best actor ngayong taon: sina Allen Dizon para sa “Lando at Bugoy” ni Vic Acedillo, Jr., Joem Bascon para sa “Ang Tulay ng San Sebastian” ni Alvin Yapan at Sandino Martin para sa “Ringgo, the Dog Shooter” ni Rahyan Carlos.

Tinanghal namang best heritage films ang mga pelikulang “Pauwi Na” ni Paolo Villaluna, “Kusina” nina Cenon Palomares at David Corpuz, “Dagsin” ni Atom Magadia, “Paglipay” ni Zig Dulay at “Hinulid” ni Kristian Cordero.

Narito ang kumpletong listahan ng nagwagi sa ika-4 na edisyon ng Urduja Heritage Film Awards. Best Heritage Film: “Pauwi Na” (Universal Harvester, Inc. and Pollen Productions),

Dagsin (Cinemalaya Foundation and Atom and Anne Mediaworks), Kusina” (Cinemalaya Foundation and Cinematografica Films),”Paglipay” (Universal Harvester, Inc. and ZMD Productions) at “Hinulid” ( QCinema and Cine Rinconada Productions)

Jury Award:

Drama Movie of the Year – Ma Rosa,

Musical or Comedy Movie of the Year – Die Beautiful and Echorsis,

Documentary Movie of the Year – Sunday Beauty Queen,

Animation Movie of the Year – Saving Sally,

Horror Movie of the Year – Ang Tulay ng San Sebastian,

Romance Movie of the Year – Barcelona: A Love Untold,

Crime or Suspense Movie of the Year – Malinak Ya Labi and Purgatoryo.

Best Actor: Joem Bascon (Tulay ng San Sebastian), Allen Dizon (Lando At Bugoy) at Sandino Martin (Ringgo: the Dog Shooter)

Best Actress:Nora Aunor (Hinulid at Tuos)

Best Supporting Actor: Neil Ryan Sese (Seklusyon), Jess Mendoza (Hinulid) at Jordan Herrera

(Best Partee Ever)

Best Supporting Actress: Luz Fernandez (Malinak Ya Labi), Liza Dino (Ringgo: the Dog Shooter) at Janine Gutierrez (Dagsin)

Best Actor In Cameo Role: Jomari Angeles (Ma’Rosa) at Alex Diaz (Dagsin)

Best Actress In Cameo Role: Marita Zobel (Dagsin) at Maria Isabel Lopez (Ma ‘Rosa)

Best Acting Ensemble: The cast of “Pauwi Na”

Best Young Actor: Gold Aceron (Lando At Bugoy) at Khalil Ramos(2 Cool 2 Be 4 Gotten)

Best Young Actress: Rhed Bustamante (Seklusyon)

Best Cinematography: Ice Idanan ( Sakaling Hindi Makarating )

Best Production Design: Angel Diesta (Die Beautiful )

Best Editing: Gilbert Obispo (Malinak Ya Labi )

Best Screenplay: Ralston Jover (Mrs. )

Best Director: Paolo Villaluna (Pauwi Na), Cenon Palomares at David Corpuz (Kusina), Atom Magadia (Dagsin), Zig Dulay (Paglipay) at Kristian Cordero (Hinulid)

Ang 4th Urduja Heritage Film Awards ay ipinakakaloob sa mga alagad ng sining na malaki ang naiambag para isulong ang kulturang Pinoy sa larangan ng pinilakang tabing.

Ang awarding ceremonies ay gaganapin sa Sison Auditorium sa Pangasinan sa Oktubre 3, 2017.

