Operasyon ng korte sa buong bansa, suspendido

SINUSPINDE ngayon ng Supreme Court (SC) ang trabaho ng mga court personnel sa buong bansa bukas kasunod ng pagdedeklara ni Pangulog Rodrigo Rodrigo na “national day of protest” ang Setyembre 21.

Ayon sa SC Public Information Office (PIO), aabot sa 70 percent ang mga korte na nasa gusali ng local goverment units (LGUs) ang apektado ng suspensiyon ng trabaho.

Ang work suspension sa lahat ng korte sa bansa ay ini-utos ni acting chief justice Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio dahil naka-wellness leave pa si Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno.

“Considering that up to 70 percent of courts nationwide are housed in structures owned by local government units and will thus be affected by the declaration of work suspension in the executive branch, the acting chief justice, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, has ordered the suspension of work in all courts nationwide tomorrow, September 21, 2017,” ayon sa SC Public Information Office.

Bukas ay asahan namang magsasagawa ang iba’t ibang sektor ng protesta kasabay ng 45th anniversary ng martial law declaration ni dating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos. BOBBY TICZON

