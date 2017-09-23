Bagong listahan ng sangkot sa droga inilabas ng pangulo

MAY panibago na namang hawak si Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte na diagram ng mga personalidad at politiko na sangkot sa illegal drug trade.

“I have something for you tonight. I’ll just pass it on… That’s for public consumption already. ‘Yung how they operated the drug campaign in Marawi and the entire of Mindanao,”ayon kay Pangulong Duterte.

Ang impormasyon aniyang ito ay tinrabaho ng intelligence sa loob ng nakalipas na tatlong buwan.

“When we were able to penetrate the… insides of the… the entrails of the city. There they discovered that the Maute was really preparing for a long haul. Until now, they never ran out of ordnance, explosives, ammunitions, and all,” ayon sa Pangulo.

Sinabi ng Punong Ehekutibo, na ang mga nakilala na sangkot sa illegal drug trade ay iyong talagang nakikipaglaban sa suplay ng iligal na droga.

“Kasi alam mo ‘yung illegal, whether or not you want to believe it, always the driving force is greed and power, money. But to what extent was this drug used to build up the terrorist activity is something which we have really to find,” aniya pa rin.

Ikinatuwa ng Malakanyang ang positibong resulta ng isinagawang survey ng Pew Research Center sa kampanya ng pamahalaan laban sa ilegal na droga.

Ang kampanya ng pamahalaan laban sa krimibalidad at iligal na droga ay patuloy na sinusuportahan ng sambayanang Filipino ayon kay Preaidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

” The Palace welcomes the findings of the Pew Research Center, an American think tank, showing that 86% of Filipinos have favorable view of PRRD, 78% of Filipinos approving of PRRD’s handling of illegal drugs issue, and 62% of Filipinos believing that the government is making progress in its campaign against illegal drugs.,” ani Usec. Abella.

Binigyang diin ni Usec. Abella na hindi ititigil ng pamahalaan ang kampanya nito kontra ilegal na droga hangga’t hindi tuluyang nasisira ang drug apparatus is dismantled at hindi nawawala sa lansangab anf pinakahuling drug pusher at hindi nakakalaboso ang pinakahuling drug trafficker. KRIS JOSE

