‘PDAF KING’ UNMASKED

RESIDENTS of this simple mix community of known tourist island destination in the province of Quezon were rocked of bone-tingling information that their “Anito”, a “golden” boy from Baguio City, is considered as among the peers of PDAF (Priority Development Assistance Fund) ‘Queen Napoles,’ involved in the most heinous crime of the century.

In 2014, this golden boy from Baguio suddenly arrived in this island, sponsored by his boyhood friend and started buying vast tracks of lands which reportedly he would develop next year into a multi-million hotel resort.

During the same period, this golden boy built a multi-million residential house in the heart of the community.

His palatial house is glaringly visible as it lurks onto ‘nipa’ hut local houses.

At the height of PDAF scandal, where numerous graft cases were filed against him, he brought his family in the island resort where they hibernate for several months, apparently to “avoid his family being hit with stray bullet.”

He earned his name as “Anito” “Golden Boy from Baguio” and “Malacanang” for being charismatic and has the most extravagant lifestyle among the non-locals in the municipality.

He openly brought high known personalities in his place during the past administration.

At the age of about 40-50 years, locals open wondered how he could throw parties for several days to the residents of the island.

He could also rent all the big passenger boats anytime that he wanted the parties be held in the open seas.

This golden boy was able to acquire almost half of the island as the locals continue to wonder.

Since then, this golden boy’s real identity remained a mystery among locals, and considering his posture and for being always surrounded by armed bodyguards.

Nobody dares to investigate who he really is. But this “golden boy” pushed his luck to the limit.

Just recently, he managed to lure to go with him a young beautiful local lass and forced her into having sex with him.

After he had sex with the girl for four days in Makati and Baguio City, and like his other victims, he started to threaten her not to spill the beans.

And because of his seemingly unstoppable craving for money and lust, his real identity was unmasked.

The family and friends of his victim now want revenge. GOOD RIDDANCE/ARLIE CALALO

loading...