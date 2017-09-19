Robin, aminadong sinungaling sa babae!

AYON kay Robin Padilla pilit siyang pinababagsak ng mga tao nasa posisyon ngayon at ito rin daw ang mga taong kumakalaban sa kanya noon pa man.

Sa pagsisiwalat ni Robin sa kanyang bagong post sa Instagram na para raw sa kanyang anak na lalake ay karugtong ng nauna niyang IG post na kung saan nga isiniwalat niya ang sama ng loob sa mga tao na patuloy na ibinabagsak siya dahil sa pagiging supporter ng Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

“My son..my only son…I will not ask you to be proud son of an ex-convict father but always remember that I am not corrupt or I used my status and fooled my co-workers and the people under me then attacked a building full of innocent people putting hi- grade explosives in the complex making every civilian hostages not once but twice and still very much free to plot again and again endangering the whole country especially the future of the Filipino people.

“I went to prison not because of treason or being a hostage taker. I was put inside because of guns that was issued to me by the government and the court chose to deny it.

“I did not use money and power to influence judgement because I believe in the divine justice. The people who persecuted me died after a few days of surrender. The judge was killed by natures wrath and the prosecutors died in his bed.

“I didn’t pray for their misfortune. I actually accept the faith to rehabilitate myself. I was able to get out of prisons early because of a law that was passed changing the old law that victimized hundreds of violators like me.

“I was given a pardon not because of influence nor money. I worked for the bureau against Drug menace inside…so, my dearest son the people who are persecuting me now using the media are the same dogs that are plotted against me in the 90`s using their influence again to discredit me and the revolution.

“This is what they do. This is what the politicians do..this is what the powerful do…Never I lied about myself..Only lied to women…I love you my son…Be a proud Padilla…!” mahabang mensahe ni Robin.

***

Magbabalik telebisyon si Rufa Mae Quinto, pero sa ABS CBN na at hindi sa GMA 7.

Matapos mamalagi ng ilang buwan sa Tate ni Rufa Mae kasama ang husband na si Trey Magallanes at anak na si Alexandra, mas pinili niya maging Kapamilya kaysa Kapuso.

Matatandaang ilan taong din naging contract star si Rufa Mae ng GMA 7 kung saan nga siya nabigyan ng maraming project at isa nga rito ay ang longest running gag show na Bubble Gang na isa siya sa original cast ng naturang gag show na napanonood every Friday sa GMA 7.

Naka-post sa kanyang Instagram wall ang kanyang larawan kasama ang iba pang cast ng drama anthology na kanyang sasamahan.

“After two years of not acting, here I go go go again with my best actress performance. I am Angie, from Baguio, battered wife, product of broken family. Basta! It`s my first taping day. I miss taping! Kaya isang madugo at madrama ang episode namin na #katuwang!”

Kung sabagay ay hindi na nagtaka ang karamihan dahil matatandaang nag-ober dakod na rin si Rufa Mae noong bago siya ikasal lumabas siya sa TV 5, show ni Willie Revillame.

Well, sana hindi totoo ang balitang nanganganib magsara ang ABS CBN dahil sa hindi raw diumano pipirmahan ni Pangulong Duterte ang renewal ng prangkisa ng ABS CBN na magtatapos sa taong 2020. TEKA MUNA/GERRY OCAMPO

