ROTARY CLUB OUTREACH PROGRAM

NAGKAISA sa pagbibigay ng serbisyong dental, feeding program, disaster preparedness ang Rotary Club of Malate Prime, Rotary Club of Tondo at Rotary Club of Manila-Taft, sa ilalilm ng Rotary International District 3810, Manila Police District (MPD) Station 2 na ginanap sa Brgy. 28 Zone. 2 District. 1 Maynila, sa patnubay ni P/B Diosdado ”Boroboy” Santiago kasama ang Manila Health Department sa pangunguna ni Dr. Susana San Diego. CRISMON HERAMIS

