Swapang na radio personality!

KUNG napakikinggan namin over the radio ang babaeng ito, she gave the impression that she was too good to be true.

Napakaganda ng kanyang boses and she talks in a very wholesome manner, replete with a very engaging laughter.

Pero iba pala ang pagkatao ng not-so-young radio personality na ‘to in real life.

If she is charming and lovable over the radio, that is the exact opposite of her scheming personality in real life.

To make a long story short, nakipag-deal daw ito sa isang moneyed businesswoman about the salable product she is in possession of.

Dahil sa glib talker ang babae sa likod ng mikropono, (babae raw sa likod ng mikropono, o! Hahahahahahahahaha!) napapayag niyang magpa-advertise si Madam in exchange of a hefty sum.

One year contract ‘yun at malaking halaga talaga ang nadekwat niya kay Madam.

Nu’ng una, say raw ng babaeng plastikada at money-oriented pala, libre lang daw ang voice over niya para sa produkto.

Pero nang makapag-record na siya ay siningil niya ng 30K ang mabait na businesswoman.

Sa tuwing dumadalaw pa raw ang mukhang perang deejay ay pinakikimkiman pa ng mabait na negosyante.

‘Yun nga lang, lahat daw ng services nito ay pinababayaran at hindi tiwanggetch tulad ng una nilang usapan.

After six months, na-feel ni Madam na she had enough of the money-oriented woman’s demands.

‘Di na niya tinuloy ang radio ad niya dahil naramdaman niyang puro pakabig lang daw ang gusto ng medyo may edad na ring deejay pero gandara pa dahil sa maalaga sa sarili.

Would you know who she is?

Well, she works for a very popular radio network in case you want some clues.

LOTLOT DE LEON, BAKIT BALIK-ABS-CBN?

After four long years of not being able to work with ABS-CBN, Lotlot de Leon is back in the upcoming soap that is being starred in by Jericho Rosales, Yam Concepcion, Yen Santos, and Sam Milby.

Taping would star sometime in October but it’s highly possible that it would be shown sometime in December or late January.

Anyway, Lotlot’s last appearance with the Kapamilya network was in 2013 at the telefantasya Juan dela Cruz that was starred in by Coco Martin.

At any rate, she reportedly find the story of her latest project too hard to resist, apart from the fact that she would be given the chance to work with some of the finest actors in the business.

The prospect of working with Direk Ruel Bayani is something that she is greatly inspired about since he was his director in the year 2004 when she decided to make a comeback in soap opera acting.

“I think the bond that we shared during that time talagang stayed already,” she said stoically. “So it’s always nice to see him.

“Marami din akong natutunan sa kanya nun.”

Lotlot is happy with the thought that she is one of the few actresses who could work with all the networks.

“Saka masaya kasi na parang you have all these networks that are very welcoming to actors like me, na nagtitiwala pa rin na magbigay ng mga proyekto sa akin, so talagang nakatutuwa,” she intimated.

In spite of the fact that she is working for ABS-CBN, she is still visible with GMA.

For one, she’s got a special guest role at the primetime series Alyas Robin Hood that is being starred in by Dingdong Dantes.

MEGA HOT ANG RECEPTION SA ALL-STAR VIDEOKE!

Kabago-bago palang ang show nina Solenn Heussaff at Betong Sumaya pero matindi na ang following nito at pinatataob talaga ang kasabay na show.

Imagine, this early, it’s certainly well-followed on a Sunday evening right after 24 Oras Weekend.

Pa’no naman kasi, wacky and zany ang hosts na sina Solenn at Betong na lalong binagayan ng kanilang equally wacky guests.

For this week, they have personalities like appealing Gardo Versoza, hunky Rodjun Cruz, pretty Denise Barbacena, exotic Matthias Rhoads, talented Kim Idol as Laylay de Lima, and amusing Kaladkaren Davila.

Laglagers sina Sheyl cruz and Tina Paner.

Complimentary ang pagka-wacky ni Betong sa palatawang si Solenn na habang nagtatagal ay lalong gumaganda at esoteric talaga ang dating.

Si Boobay nga pala ang title holder and he is going to be challenged by whoever wins.

Why did John Lloyd Cruz, Ellen Adarna delete all their cozy photos on Instagram?

As of presstime, dinelete nina John Lloyd Cruz at Ellen Adarna ang kanilang sweet postings sa Instagram.

Ano raw ba ang kanilang motive?

Two days before the Star Magic ball, they have wiped out traces of their much talked about romance on Instagram.

Anyway, this early, people are so intrigued with the two of them that their controversial appearance as a couple at the Makati Shangri-la Hotel Star Magic ball is highly anticipated.

Ellen had other photos in her possessions showing John Lloyd and her holding hands while walking on the beach.

Practically, all these have been been deleted from both their accounts.

At any rate, Mr. M’s official statement, dated September 11, read in part: “In this age of an all pervasive social media, what is ok and innocent in private becomes worthlessly controversial in public.

“He will have learned his lesson and be more careful in the future.”

ARCI MUÑOZ, DEADMA SA PLASTIC SURGERY ISSUE!

Deadma si Arci Muñoz sa negative reactions ng mga netizens sa kanyang supposed facial enhancements.

As compared to how she looked when she was still promoting the movie that she did with Gerald Anderson sometime in May or June, there is a marked improvement or difference with the way she looks now.

Naglabasan rin ang video kung saan kasama niya ang non-showbiz boyfriend niyang si Anthony Ang at kapuna-punang she was wearing a face mask. Meaning, she was supposedly hiding something.

Sa ngayon, may bagong soap opera si Arci na pinagbibidahan nina Kim Chiu at Gerald Anderson at napuna ng mga netizens ang malaking pagbabago sa kanyang facial make-up.

Typically so, deadma lang si Arci, saying that it’s her life and she can afford to do what she feels is right.

“Deny? No, never, what’s wrong with that?” she asked in all innocence. “As if naman I committed a crime.”

Sa mga bira sa kanya sa social media, hindi naman daw siya nagpapaapekto dahil hindi naman daw niya nababasa ang mga sinusulat sa kanya. Besides, social media is not her cup of tea.

“Sabi ko nga, I’m just really amazed how people have so much time, they have so much time to things like this,” she asseverated. “I just really don’t give, you know it already.”

Anyway, still on her private existence, inasmuch as she’s open about her relationship with Chinese businessman Anthony Ang, she doesn’t want to make their relationship public. “He’s really a very private person and I don’t wanna invade his privacy just because, ‘di ba… siyempre, pati part na yun ng buhay ko, ipa-publicize pa?”

Properly introduced na rin daw siya sa pamilya nito at wala namang complications since they are nice and welcoming.

Sa darating na Star Magic ball, she doesn’t have an escort and would go there alone.

