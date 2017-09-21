Toni G, Wala raw underwear sa bathtub scene with Piolo Pascual

NA-amuse si Toni Gonzaga when she learned that their producer Neil Arce’s favorite scene in their forthcoming movie Last Night is the bathtub scene.

Pagkatapos raw niyang manganak, she stopped caring!

When asked to briefly describe the scene, she said that she was panty-less in her bathtub scene with Piolo.

Hindi raw niya alam kung ikahihiya siya ng kanyang pamilya for the simple reason that she was devoid of undies when she did that scene.

“Ako, ang kapal ng mukha ko,” she said in a bantering tone,”wala akong pants sa hitsura kong ‘to.

“Actually, yung scene na ‘yon, para siyang maselan na hindi, na malungkot… basta.”

January of this year, she had an intimate meeting with Ma’am Malou Santos, Star Cinema managing director, at her office.

Anyway, Toni almost missed doing this beautiful reunion movie with Piolo that is slated to get shown in cinemas on September 27.

But she did fight for the Carmina character in this movie.

Toni admitted that she and Piolo fell in love with the story that was written specially for them by Bela Padilla.

She and Neil Arce conceptualized the plot while Bela focused on writing the script.

“We believe in the whole team. It’s a collaboration of brilliant minds,” she said as if in a trance. “I remember dapat last minute hindi ko siya magagawa.

“Nilaban ko talaga. Sabi ko, ‘Gusto ko talaga ‘tong script na ‘to.’”

Devoted fan ni Ate Vi, all out ang suporta sa kanya!

Nakatutuwa naman na may fan si Ate Vi (Vilma Santos) na through the years ay all out ang suporta sa kanya at sa kanyang mga kapwa fans. He would like to be called as Kuya Ben (aka Wonder Vi) and he is one of the most staunch supporters of the star for all seasons.

The guy has been a resident of Los Angeles, California for some three decades already and he works as a manager in one of the hotels in L.A. Bagama’t nasa Los Angeles siya naka-base, lagi siyang up to date pagdating sa kanyang paboritong aktres.

Sa totoo, laging bukas ang kanyang mga palad kung pagtulong sa kanyang mga kapwa Vilmanian ang pag-uusapan.

Since siya naman ang nakaaangat, tumutulong siya nang walang hinihinging kapalit.

How so very nice.

Sana lahat ng fans ng mga artista ay tulad niyang marunong mag-share ng kanilang blessing.

‘Yun nah!

ER Ejercito, matindi ang galit kay Pnoy!

Gustong makaganti ni former Laguna Governor ER Ejercito kay dating Presidente Noynoy Aquino na sang-ayon sa kanya ay maraming nagawang injustice sa kanilang magpipinsan.

Siya raw ay tinanggal sa posisyon wayback in 2015 ni dating Pres. Noynoy on the pretext that he supposedly was guilty of overspending.

After which, si Jinggoy Estrada naman ang napag-trip-an nito.

Nakausap ng press ang dating Laguna governor sa premiere ng Amalanhig: The Vampire Chronicles na launching vehicle ng kanyang anak na si Jerico Estregan that was staged at the Robinson’s Galleria last Tuesday evening.

He was able to mention in passing that he was able to finish a movie titled SAF 44: The Mamasapano Board Inquiry Report na based sa story ng pagkakapaslang sa 44 member ng PNP Special Action Force sa Mamasapano, Maguindanao last January 25, 2015.

Hinahabol raw nila ito sa January 25, na incidentally ay 3rd anniversary ng SAF 44.

According to ER, he was able to forgive the former president but he could never forget the name Noynoy Aquino.

Oozing with feistiness and bravura si ER when asked what he would do if in case their path (he and former President Aquino) would cross. “Kay Noynoy? Babarilin ko sa ulo,” he said in earnest.

Kaya nga raw panay ang practice niya ng firing at sumasali siya sa mga kompetisyon.

“Kailangang makamit namin yung justice,” he said pointedly. “Kasi tinanggal nga ako ni Noynoy, tapos tinanggal si Jinggoy. Magkasunod kaming tinanggal, e.

“Kaya marami nang atraso ang mga Aquino sa mga Ejercito, e.”

Ang kanyang pinsan si dating Senator Jinggoy Estrada ay na-detain ng mahigit tatlong taon sa PNP Custodial Center sa Camp Crame dahil supposed involvement nito sa pork barrel scam.

Pansamantala siyang nakalaya matapos magpiyansa ng halagang P1.33 million sa Sandiganbayan last Saturday.

At this point, ER went on with his bitter recollection. Tinanggal daw supposedly ni Tita Cory si Erap bilang mayor nung 1986.

Jointly, tinanggal na naman daw ni Cory at ni FVR si Erap nu’ng 2001 bilang president.

Siya naman daw, 2014 nang tanggalin, kaya apat na raw ang atraso ng pamilya aquino sa pamilya Ejercito.

“Magkakaroon ng justice para sa akin,” ER asseverated,”kay Governor Gwen Garcia (of Cebu) na tinanggal din niya, kay GMA Pangulong Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo na kinulong niya.”

Para rin daw sa namayapang Chief Justice Renato Corona, pagkulong kay Jinggoy, Bong, Enrile, pagtanggal kay Mayor Rama ng Cebu City, kay Mayor Junjun Binay at forced resignation ni Chief PNP Bartolome, at forced resignation din kay Ombudsman Mercedes Gutierrez.

Marami raw silang biktima. Now, in the event that former president Noynoy Aquino gets encarcerated, lahat daw silang mga biktima ni Noynoy Aquino ay matutuwa.

Kinumusta rin ng press ang mga kasong isinampa laban sa kanya that triggered his expulsion from his former post as governor of Laguna.

Dismissed na raw ‘yung administrative at criminal case na isinampa ng Liberal Party sa kanya.

Sinabi rin ni ER na he intends to run as Laguna’s governor come next election.

Anyway, tinanggal daw siya ni Noynoy Aquino dahil tinalo raw niya ‘yung mga tuta nito sa Laguna na sina Joey Lina at Egay San Luis.

“I was not given my day in court,” he pugnaciously said. “Walang rule of law ang pagtanggal niya sa akin.”

Si Ellen Adarna ang bagong leading-lady ni Empoy sa Star Cinema!

Empoy Marquez ecstatically revealed that Ellen Adarna is slated to be his new leading lady for his next film.

He announced it during his contract signing with Star Cinema, ABS-CBN’s film production arm.

Anyway, last July, it will be remembered that Empoy was paired off with Alessandra de Rossi in the blockbuster romance film Kita Kita. Collectively, the movie was able to earn a whopping P320 million in the Philippine box-office.

Reunited nga pala sila ni Alessandra de Rossi sa isang untitled pang teleserye kung saan makakasama nila sina Piolo Pascual, Arci Munoz, at JC de Vera.

Empoy nga pala would like to work with ace comedians like Vhong Navarro, Joey de Leon, and Vice Ganda in future projects.

Anyway, palabas na ang movie niya under Ms. Claire dela Fuente’s production intriguingly titled Ang Kwento Ni Money.

Makakasama niya rito sina LA Santos, Mark Neumann, Sharmaine Suarez, Mico Palanca, Debraliz at marami pang iba.

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity.

Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nhong! DAPAT LANG!/PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.

