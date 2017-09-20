Tuesday Vargas, naloka sa barubal na bus driver!

NAG-POST si Tuesday Vargas sa kanyang Facebook account last Monday, September 18, tungkol rude encounter niya sa isang reckless bus driver na binunggo diumano ang kanyang van along Edsa at nagtangka pang takasan siya afterwards.

Nang maabutan ang driver, ito pa raw ang may ganang magsabing bayaran siya ng singer/actress dahil inabala nito ang kanyang pamamasada.

Anyway, Tuesday said that she had a meeting that day that’s why she was a bit in a hurry.

Bandang alas-tres raw ng hapon nang ibababa nila ang kanyang staff sa may kanto ng Kamuning at EDSA.

Prior raw sa pagbaba ng kanyang staff, may nang-cut sa kanilang bus.

Pinalampas na lang daw nila ang panggigitgit ng Yohance Express Inc. bus pero napuna niyang likas na barumbado ang driver at habang nasa harap daw nila, binubusinahan nito ang isa pang bus.

Kinabig raw ang manibela ng bus driver dahil gusto niyang unahan yung isang bus na hindi pa naggo-go, tapos he went straight ahead. In the process, napitik raw ang kanilang side mirror kaya tumagilid ‘yung van nila dahil sa natabig ng likod nang bus.

Hinabol raw nila ang bus hanggang sa tapat ng Farmers Mall sa Cubao.

Binabaan raw niya ng bintana ang driver na nakilalang si Ruel delos Santos pero nakipagsigawan daw ito sa kanya.

Kinukuha pa raw ng bus driver ang lisensiya ng driver ni Tuesday.

Naglakad daw pabalik si Tuesday sa kanto ng Kamuning para tumawag ng pulis sa Station 10.

The last time raw na nabangga yung side mirror niya, P12,000 ang inabot. You just don’t pick money on the streets, kaya ipapasok daw niya sa insurance at mas maganda kung may police report.

Tumindi raw ang sitwasyon nang kinukunan na ng mga pasahero ng bus ang pagsigaw-sigaw ng driver kay Tuesday.

To make a long story short, nagpunta raw sila himpilan ng pulis at doon kinuha ang kanilang statement.

Kung nagpakumbaba lang daw sana ang bus driver at pumayag sa areglo ay hindi na sana aabot pa police station.

Lalo pa raw naging defensive ang driver infront of some policemen to the extent that he was challenging Tuesday to sue.

At this point, dumating daw ang dispatcher ng bus company at nakipag-usap sa aktres.

Sinabi rin ni Tuesday sa dispatcher na magpa-file siya ng incident report upang ma-review ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) ang lisensiya ng bus driver at maukulan ng tamang aksyon.

Nakausap din daw ng dispatcher ang may-ari ng bus at ang bus driver.

Sinabihan daw ng owner ang bus driver na mag-sorry kay Tuesday but to no avail.

Tuesday has decided to file a formal complaint to teach the ill-mannered bus driver a grave lesson in life.

Anyway, kung nag-sorry lang daw ang driver at nagbigayan sila ng information, mabilis raw sanang naareglo ang lahat.

Aabangan na lang daw niya ang magiging decision nang kumpanya ng bus but she said that she will remain steadfast in her stand hangga’t hindi nare-reprimand ang barumbadong driver.

Richard Gutierrez proud and happy sa second pregnancy ni Sarah Lahbati

Anyway, after the good news had been announced on the show It Takes Gutz to be a Gutierrez, the actor shared the good news with his Instagram followers.

Richard was visibly exuberant when he wrote on Instagram.

“We would like to thank the Man from above for another blessing our little family is growing and Zion is about to be a kuya!!!”

Zion is now four years old.

He also expressed his thanks to Sarah for being such a strong partner and a super mom to boot.

“Thank you to my love @sarahlahbati for staying strong and patient despite my hectic schedule, she’s able to take care of me, Zion and our little one on the way, she’s truly a super mom.

“To our family, friends and supporters, thank you for the love, we are very excited for this new journey.”

Anyway, Sarah and Richard has gleefully announced their engagement on the pilot episode of their reality show.

Richard intimated at the viewing party of the show that he was able to propose to Sarah while vacationing in Switzerland a couple of months ago.

Veteran character actor Ernie Zarate dies at 77

Sports announcer Noel Zarate sadly announced that his father Ernie Zarate died after some diabetes complications.

He passed away last Saturday, September 16 at the ripe, old age of 77.

Ayon kay Noel Zarate when interviewed by GMA News, his father has had kidney failure sometime in the year 2015 and started under- going dialysis.

He started acting in the movies during the ’70s.

Some of his memorable films are Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang (1974), Relasyon (1982), Orapronobis (1989), and Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara (1995).

He was active in his profession up to the late 90s delineating supporting roles.

He is lying in state at the Christ the King Parish in Greenmeadows, Quezon City.

Ihahatid ang beteranong aktor sa kanyang huling hantungan sa Huwebes, September 21.

Alden Richards walang keber at pakialam sa mga bashers sa kanyang ‘martial law special’!

Kontrobersyal at binatikos ng ilang netizens ang portrayal ni Alden Richards sa true to life story ng dating student activist na si Bonifacio “Boni” Ilagan sa docu-drama special ng GMA News and Public Affairs na Alaala: A Martial Law Special.

Boni was the founding director of Kabataang Makabayan of the University of the Philippines-Diliman and the first-quarter-storm veteran during the reign of the late President Ferdinand Marcos.

Today, he’s the vice chairperson of the Samahan ng mga Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto (SELDA) which is largely composed of a group of political detainees.

Anyway, sa docu-drama ng GMA Network last Sunday evening, September 18, inilahad ang matapang na pakikipaglaban ni Boni, together with another first-quarter-storm veteran and famous contributor of Free Press, Jose “Pete” Lacaba.

Rocco Nacino delineated the role of Pete in this docu-drama special, that was personally written by Boni and meticulously directed by Adolf Alix.

Ang sabay na pagdakip, pambubugbog, at pananakot kina Boni at Pete ang ilan sa nakaririnding eksena sa pagsasadula sa mga nangyaring karahasan noong panahon ng martial law.

Kaugnay ito ng pagsanib nina Boni at Pete sa underground (UG) movement ng activist-writers na nagpalaganap ng mga panggigipit at karahasang sanhi ng martial law.

Martial law was declared by President Marcos on September 21, 1972 and ended last January 17, 1981, through the Proclamation No. 2045 of former president Marcos himself.

Pero nanatili raw ang mga batas at istruktura ng martial law hanggang sa pagpapalayas sa mga Marcos sa People Power Revolution noong 1986.

At any rate, ang mapusong reenactment ni Alden ng martial-law survivor na si Boni Ilagan ay mukhang hindi nagustuhan ng ilang netizens na nagbigay ng maaanghang na komentaryo sa official Facebook page ng GMA News and Public Affairs.

One AlDub fan said that he was disappointed with Alden dahil sa nagpagamit ito upang siraan supposedly ang dating Pangulong Marcos.

Isang Facebook user naman ang nagsabing “waste of time” raw ang pagtanggap ni Alden ng martial law special.

But the Facebook administrator of GMA News and Public Affairs came to Alden’s rescue.

“Hi Kapuso, ang docu-film na ito ay tungkol sa mga biktima ng human rights abuses noong Martial Law na hanggang ngayon ay nanghihingi ng hustisya kaya po mahirap sabihing mag-‘move on’ na lamang.”

On his part, Alden’s Instagram post was short but meaningful.

“Brush it off.”

In his Twitter account last Monday morning, the Pambansang Bae has expressed his gratitude to those who were able to watch his TV special.

Nagpasalamat naman si Dey Ilagan, ang anak ni Boni, sa pagtanggap ng aktor sa naturang proyekto.

Overwhelmed din si Direk Adolf sa mga papuring natanggap mula sa mga netizens na nakapanood ng martial law special ng GMA News and Public Affairs.

Marco Gumabao Star claims Star Magic withdraws their Star Magic Ball invitation

Invited raw dapat si Marco Gumabao sa Star Magic Ball but for baffling reasons, the day after his contract signing with Viva Artists Agency, binawi raw yung invitation.

Marco understood nang bawiin ang kanyang imbitasyon sa Star Magic Ball, ang much-awaited grand event ng talent arm ng ABS-CBN that will be held on September 30 at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel.

In an interview Marco said that he transferred to Viva because competition at Star Magic was becoming veritably keen.

Sa Viva raw, may tsansa na mag-mushroom ang kanyang career dahil di masyadong marami ang talent rito unlike sa Star Magic na ang dami nilang lalaki roon.

Unang-una raw, they have Daniel Padilla and Enrique Gil. Tapos may mga galing pa sa PBB (Pinoy Big Brother) kaya cutthroat raw talaga ang competition.

Besides, he’s supposedly not getting any younger. Patanda na raw siya nang patanda, he wants to strike while the iron is purportedly hot. “I’d been with Star Magic for four years and, I think, puwede na akong mag-try ng iba.”

Gaganap si Marco bilang Third wheel sa love team nina Nadine Lustre at James Reid sa new movie ng Viva Films that will be shot in its entirety in Ilocos Sur and would start shooting on September 23.

And with that, ito po ang kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity.

Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nhong! DAPAT LANG!/PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.

loading...