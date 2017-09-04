X-mas bonus posibleng mabubulilyaso

POSIBLENG mabulilyaso ang mas malaking Christmas bonus dahil sa pagkabalam ng tax reform bill.

Ibinabala ito ni House senior deputy minority leader at Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza.

“With all due respect, the Senate should just put in whatever modifications they want and pass the tax reform bill. After all, President Duterte has certified the measure,” ani Atienza, na bomoto upang maipasa ang panukala.

Umaasa ang kongresista na sakaling maipasa ito ng Senado ay agad na magkasundo sa bicameral conference committee para sa pinal nitong bersyon.

Sa tax reform bill ay tinapyas ang individual income tax rates sa lahat ng income na hindi tataas sa P250,000 itinataas din nito ang tax exemption mula sa P82,000 ay ginawa ito hanggang sa P100,000 na 13th month pay ng mga empleado taun-taon.

“The personal income tax cuts will put an extra P141-billion in the paychecks of salaried employees as a result of reduced withholding taxes,” dagdag pa ni Atienza.

Ang Malaking Kapulungan ng Kongreso ay ipinasa ang House Bill (HB) 5636, o ang panukalang Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Act noon pang May 31 ngunit ito ay nakabinbin sa Senado.

Ngunit malakas pa rin aniya ang lobby ng “sugar and beverage industries” sa panukalang patawan ito ng buwis na P10 kada litro. MELIZA MALUNTAG

loading...