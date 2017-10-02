2 opisyal ng CPP-NPA, tiklo sa N. Occidental

NASILO ng awtoridad ang dalawang high-ranking communist leaders sa Bago City, Negros Occidental, ayon sa ulat ng police at military officials kaninang Martes ng umaga.

Ang mga nahuli ay nakilalang sina Aurora Cayon, alyas Lilay, ng Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army National Finance Commission; at Louie Antonio Martinez, alyas Louie Castro, national military staff, logistics, ng CPP-NPA.

Narekober sa kanila ang isang caliber .45 pistol, hand grenade, magazines, at ammunition.

Naaresto ang dalawa base sa previous warrants, noong October 19 dakong 1:30 p.m.

Sinabi ni PNP chief Dir. Gen. Ronald dela Rosa na si Cayon ay naupo sa ilang posisyon sa CPP-NPA tulad ng executive committee member, finance head ng Komiteng Mindanao, second deputy secretary ng Southern Mindanao Regional Committee, at second deputy secretary ng Northeastern Mindanao. BOBBY TICZON

