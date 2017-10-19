Badoy bilang PCOO spokesperson, excellent – Usec. Abella

TILA walang inggit si Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella nang sabihin nito na “excellent” para kay Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar na kumuha ng sariling tagapagsalita.

Inamin ni Usec. Abella na hindi pa niya makumpirma sa ngayon kung talagang itinalaga si Social Welfare and Development Asec. Lorraine Badoy- Partosa bilang tagapagsalita ng PCOO bukod pa sa pagiging undersecretary for new media.

Nilinaw ni Usec. Abella na nagsasalita siya para kay Sec. Andanar.

“Excellent! Why not? He [Andanar] feels the need to have a spokesperson, then why not?” ayon kay Usec. Abella.

At sa tanong kung ilang tagapagsalita ba ang kailangan ng Palasyo ng Malakanyang ay sinabi ni Usec. Abella na “I don’t know. I’m the only one here.”

Nag-ober da bakod na sa Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) si dating assistant secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Lorraine Badoy-Partosa.

Itinalaga bilang undersecretary ng PCOO si Badoy.

Kinumpirma ito ni Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) officer in charge Emmanuel Leyco.

Bukod dito kinumpirma rin ni Sec. Andanar na PCOO undersecretary for new media at spokesperson si Badoy. KRIS JOSE

