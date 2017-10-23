Dagdag-sahod sa pulis, sundalo sigurado na

SINIGURO ni Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles, chairman ng House Committee on Appropriations ang pagpapasa sa 100-porsyentong taas ng sahod ng police at military personnel.

Ani Nograles, buo ang kanyang kumpiyansa na suportado si President Rodrigo Duterte ng mga kongresista sa larangang ito.

“Our men and women in uniform proved in the battle of Marawi that they deserve this salary hike. They managed to contain the threat posed by Maute terrorists within the city, neutralize its keys leaders and retake the city,” ani Nograles.

Magugunitang idineklara ni Pangulong Duterte ang kalayaan ng Marawi City sa kamay ng Maute terrorists na kumumbkob sa siyudad simula noong May 23 ng may ISIS-inspired fighters na umaabot umano sa 800 – 1,000.

“Kudos to our troops for getting the job done. They showed that they are capable of neutralizing the world’s most dreaded terrorists and bandits. They deserve all the additional benefits coming their way under the Duterte administration,” giit ni Nograles.

Sa ulat ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM), inendorso na ng Malacañang ang draft resolution upang opisyal ang 100% salary increase para sa mga police at military personnel.

“The House of Representatives led by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez has been keeping a close eye on the resolution for the salary hike, and we guarantee to make President Duterte’s promise a reality.”

Naunang siniguro ni Nograles sa deliberasyon ng 2018 proposed national budget na P3.767-trilyon manggagaling ang pondo sa pagtataas ng sahod ng mga sundalo sa Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund or MPBF.

Ang P24.9-bilyon aniya sa kabuuang P84.4-bilyong MPBF sa 2018 ang gagamitin para sa aspetong ito. MELIZA MALUNTAG

