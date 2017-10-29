Eula, Desiree, Valeen, tinalo ng amateur actress sa QCinema filmfest

DESPITE the controversy about the rating system of Khavn de la Cruz’ Balangiga: Howling Wilderness” was adjudged as the best picture winner in the Circle Competition category at the QCinema awards night held last night at the Novotel in Quezon City.

The film was recognized for “its solid vision, with sensitive performances paired with strong visual, aural and poetic narrative. It is an elegy to the tragic history of the Philippines as seen through the eyes of a boy that is both a celebration and a lamentation of humanity.”

Newbies also dominated the awards night with Justine Samson (Balangiga) besting the likes of Rocky Salumbides, Jerald Napoles and Cedric Juan in the best actor category and Jally Nai Gabaliga (The Chanters) beating the likes of Eula Valdes, Desiree del Valle and Valeen Montenegro in the best actress category.

Here is the complete list of winners in the 5th QCinema filmfest.

QC Shorts Audience Awards: Kun’ di Man (Phyllis Grande)

Audience Choice (Feature length): Neomanila (Mikhail Red)

Circle Best Film (Feature length): Balingaga: Howling Wilderness (Khavn dela Cruz)

Best Film (Asian Next Wave): Marlina the Murder in Four Acts (Mouly Surya)

Best Picture (Short film): Babylon (Keith Deligero)

Rainbow QC Best Picture: Close-Knit (Naoko Ogigami)

NETPAC Jury Prize (Circle): Dapol Tan Payawar Na Tayug 1931 (Christopher Gozum)

NETPAC Jury Prize (Rainbow QC): Beach Rats (Eliza Hittman)

NETPAC Jury Prize (Asian Next Wave): Snow Woman (Kiki Sugino)

NETPAC Jury Prize (Short film): Gikan Sa Ngitngit Nga Kinailadman (Kiri Dalena)

Gender Sensitivity Award: Dormitoryo (Mga Walang Katapusang Kwarto)

Best Director: Khavn dela Cruz (Balangiga)

Best Screenplay: Andrian Legaspi and John Bedia (The Chanters)

Best Artistic Achievement (Cinematography): Myko David (Neomanila)

Best Actress: Jally Nai Gabaliga (The Chanters)

Best Supporting Actress: Sheenly Gener (Dormitoryo)

Best Actor: Justine Samason (Balangiga)

Best Supporting Actor: Pio Del Rio (Balangiga)

