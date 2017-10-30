Globe and Netflix launches Stranger Things apparel

STRING up the Christmas lights and break out the frozen waffles as Globe partners with Netflix to bring you exclusive Stranger Things apparel. Globe and Netflix are collaborating to offer the most exciting thing to happen to the Filipino Stranger Things fandom with the release of exclusive 0917 Lifestyle apparel!

With the show’s global appeal, there is worldwide interest in Stranger Things merchandise, from the appearance of its aspirational items at the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2018 fashion show. 0917 Lifestyle pushes for Filipino pride as being the only official licensee in Asia to carry Stranger Things apparel.

The 0917 Lifestyle Stranger Things collection will feature a limited edition collection composed of graphic tees, ringer shirts, letterman jacket, sweater, shirt dress, cap, bag, and pouch, that truly celebrate Stranger Things. Among the references that fans will appreciate are images related to the five Stranger Things kids including Eleven, with famous lines like “Friends Don’t Lie” along with a visual homage to the Upside Down world and to Hawkins Land with that irresistible retro, 80’s feel.

To find out how to purchase your Stranger Things merchandise through 0917 Lifestyle, go to shop.globe.com.ph or visit selected Globe stores starting October 27. For more collection updates, follow @0917 on Instagram.

