Globe Business helps retail industry future proof their businesses

GLOBE Business, the enterprise information and communications technology arm of Globe Telecom, has gathered top Philippine conglomerates in the retail industry to help them future proof their businesses through ICT.

The Globe Enterprise Retail Forum was attended by over 80 key figures from leading retail companies such as Rustan’s Supercenter Inc., Megaworld Lifestyle, PMFTC, San Miguel Brewery, SM Group, Petron Corporation, Family Mart Cvs Inc., BPI Direct Banko, and Ayala Malls among others.

With the theme: “Future-proofing retail through Digitalization”, discussions were focused on how retailers are driving differentiation through customer experience that is enabled by digitalization- which will ultimately drive business growth and customer loyalty.

“We fully understand how critical it is for enterprises to evolve with the changing needs of the market. Customers now want convenience, speed, personalized service, and experience more than ever. It is through these kinds of forums that we are able to help our partners realize the need to incorporate technology with critical business operations and processes,” said Peter Maquera, Senior Vice President for Globe Business.

During the forum, Maquera noted how proper knowledge, scalable infrastructure, and cost-efficient tools serve as a driver of growth for the retail industry. He also shared Globe Telecom’s digital journey and how adapting to technological advancements can benefit one in the long run.

Topics discussed include the following: Retailing in the Philippines and how enterprises can maintain global competitiveness and significantly contribute to the growth of the local retail industry; Why retailers shouldn’t be satisfied with 100% with new insights from Amazon, the global champ on retail and customer experience; ‘Retailtainment’ evolution of Globe Telecom and its journey on going beyond the brick-and-mortar model and enabling the Philippine Digital Lifestyle; and How retailers can win the war on cybercrime by equipping one’s organization with knowledge on information security.

As the trusted business partner of Philippines enterprises, Globe Business redefines how businesses work— which goes beyond functions, numbers, and performance. We help turn businesses passion and purpose into reality through the right technology, infrastructure, and know-how to transform people’s lives.

