Globe Hailed as Advertiser of the Year  

Globe Telecom’s #CreateCourage campaign to promote its partnership with the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars, won numerous awards at the recent 2017 Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP) Boomerang Awards, including the coveted Advertiser of the Year award.

Launched last December 2016 as part of the telco’s multi-year strategic partnership with entertainment giant Disney, #CreateCourage advocated for non-judgmental understanding and to celebrate bravery during struggle through a short film. The campaign also bagged several awards including Special Award for Best of Show, Special Award for Effectiveness, Gold Award for Campaign: Tech and Telecommunications, Silver Award for Campaign: Leisure, Wellness and Entertainment, Silver Award for Digital Craft: Visual and Audio Excellence, Silver Award for Effectiveness: Awareness and Bronze Award for Effectiveness: Engagement.

The film tells the story of a young Star Wars fan named Alex who wears her Stormtrooper helmet every day at home, in school, or out and about, piquing the curiosity of people around her. One day, she enters her classroom and is surprised that her whole class too was wearing the same helmets, showing her support. This then leads to the heartwarming reveal of the girl’s condition when she takes off her helmet to reveal the oxygen mask.

Wonderfully demonstrating a child’s resilience and triumph over challenges, the heart-tugging video went viral in a matter of days after its release by Globe, and soon received praise from all over the world, especially from Star Wars fans. It garnered over 45 million views and has been recognized by top online news channels such as CNN International, Mashable, Huffington Post, Upworthy. It also received international acclaim with the Best Short Form award at the 2017 Brand Film Festival New York.

The campaign sought to raise awareness for the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), which needed to raise funds for the rehabilitation of its pediatric oncology clinic. Globe enlisted the support of its millions of viewers to donate to the clinic, so that the hospital could make it a warmer, more cheerful environment conducive to the children’s recovery.

“Creating societal value is important to us in any campaign that we take on. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story had very inspiring values that allowed us to come up with the story for the ad. We are honored by the recognition from IMMAP and grateful to have been given the chance to try and positively impact the real world,” said Albert de Larrazabal, Chief Commercial Officer, Globe Telecom.

The Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines created The Boomerangs in 2008, recognizing innovation and excellence in digital marketing and advertising. This year’s awards received its highest turnout of 263 submissions.

