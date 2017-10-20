Kenbie, click ang tambalan kahit walang tunay na romansa

IN local tinseltown, love teams rule.

Love teams have transformed many newbie actors into overnight stars, helped by major studios that have been responsible for many of these popular on-screen couples.

The latest addition to this phenomenon is the love team of Ken Chan and Barbie Forteza, (more popularly known as Kenbie). The couple stars in “This I’ll Be Sweeter”, a romantic drama directed by master director Joel Lamangan.

For Barbie, she believes that her team up with Ken would work even in the absence of real life romance with her costar.

“Ako kasi, kapag nagpapaka-fan girl ako ng love team tulad nina Sarah at John Lloyd o Piolo at Judy Ann, kahit naman sila sa tunay na buhay, naa-amaze ako sa kanila kaya ang sarap na sundan, kasi mas may thrill. May aabangan ka pa at nag-work naman ang kanilang teamup kahit walang real romance,” Barbie reasoned out.

Barbie also clarified that the offer to her to work with Ken happened even before the phenomenal “Meant To Be” reached its finale.

“Before natapos ang “Meant to Be”, alam ko na ang tungkol sa “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter” kahit wala pang ending noon na kami ang magkakatuluyan ni Ken, alam ko na na may gagawing project kami ni Ken,” she pointed out.

She’s also ecstatic to work with Ken, whom she considers one of her closest friends in showbusiness.

“Kilalang-kilala ko na kasi si Ken, even way back pa. Masarap ding katrabaho ang isang taong kumportableng-kumportable ka na dahil sa pinagsamahan ninyo,” she quipped.

She also cleared up that Ken did not attempt to court her before. “Walang ligawan, walang attempt,” she remarked.

She said that they are better off as friends than lovers.

As a girl jilted by the man she loves, she can identify with her role.

“Sa movie, isa akong masscom student na naging news reporter. I play the role of Erika na campus crush si Tristan (Ken Chan) na naging malapit sa kanya at iniwan niya. Nasaktan siya at halos gabi-gabi niya itong iniiyak. Pero, kahit nasaktan, na-realize niya na hindi niya kailangang dibdibin ang lahat para masira ang career niya. Kahit na na-broken hearted ako, hindi siya naging hadlang para ituloy ko ang pangarap ko bilang isang news reporter,” she said.

“In a way, nakare-relate rin ako dahil lahat naman tayo ay nakaranas na ng heartbreak at one point in our lives. May kirot, may sakit, pero kailangang mag-move on,” she added.

She however, evaded the issue as to who broke her heart and made her cry, although some guessed that she was referring to Kiko Estrada with whom she had a short-lived affair.

The movie “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter” is also about second chances.

Asked if she’s willing to give a second chance to the man who hurt her, this was what she had to say:

“May mga taong worth giving the second or third chance. May mga tao na worth it pagbigyan, patawarin pero hindi naman lahat,” she concluded.

Aside from Barbie Forteza, “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter” also stars Thea Tolentino, Kim Rodriguez, Ara Mina, Rey Abellana, Neil Ryan Sese, Hiro Peralta, Akihiro Blanco, Jai Agpangan, Kaki Ramirez, Fiona Young, Jon Leo and a lot more.

Produced by Regal Entertainment and directed by award-winning director Joel Lamangan, the romantic drama hits cinemas nationwide on November 8.

