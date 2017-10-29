Maraming demonyo pero may anghel pa ring tulad ni sir Mico!

NAGKATUSAK ang mga demonyo sa industriya na pinangungunahan ng impaktang si Buruka Kuflangga. Hindi ko na iisa-isahin pa dahil lubhang napakarami nila but it’s a good thing that we still have a good person in our midst like Sir Mico del Rosario who is most compasionate and understanding of the frailties of most human beings.

‘Yung iba kasi, tulad ng satanistang silahis na ‘to ay puro panghaharang ang ginagawa.

Numero-unong plastikada na kapag nakikita mo ay para bang Ms. Amity pero saan ka, Ms. Amityville Horror pala. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

For some unfathomable reasons, this invetarate bisexual has developed an antipathy to us to the extent that he barred us from most of his press conferences, as if we cared. Hahahahahahahaha!

Harangan mo man ako nang harangan, lalakeng satanista, but you could never put a stop to our career from totally mushrooming.

Akala mo’y mangangayupapa ako sa ‘yo dahil ikaw ang hari?

No fucking way! But I would make it a point to be most observant of your projects and once I get to see one one that doesn’t meet my lofty standard, I would write a lacerating review that would surely make your project a big, abysmal flop!

You hear me, demonic creature, I surely am going to do this. After all, you have no hold over me anymore.

I’d like to make it clear na hindi ito si Mr. Roxy Liquigan na bagama’t deadma na siya sa amin at pati ang kaisa-isang presscon na nai-invite kami ay tinigbak na rin niya, I harbor no ill feelings.

Ganyan talaga, nagbabago ang panahon at ang mga tao.

Basta ang alam ko, I would never stop in being most critical of Chacha Muchaca who has the delusion that she is a beauty when she is almost froggish and unappealing.

Yuck! Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

Huwag ka ng maggi-guest sa telebisyon dahil naiilawan ang pagka-chakah mo, hija. You’re so taba and your butt is hideous.

Hideous raw, o! Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!

Anyway, going back to Sir Mico, thanks a million for accommodating of our nephew Abe Paulite in most of your presscons.

It means a lot to me.

Shifting the topic to another network, matagal na kaming bagoong at hindi nai-invite sa kanilang mga presscons for some reasons totally baffling and highly confusing. Nabigyan lang kasi ng isang PR job, natigbak na kami sa kanilang mga press conferences.

Syorak!

Naka-apat na silang presscon pero dedma lang sa amin. Teka nga, ‘yan ba namang priority n’yo sa inyong mga invitees ay may mga outlets namang sinusulatan?

Nilalabas ba naman nila ang inyong mga pralalas?

From now on, I would never entertain your press releases since I don’t get to be invited naman in your presscons.

Matira ang matibay. Tingnan natin!

Babu!

MALAPIT NANG MAGKAMALAY SI ISABEL GRANADA

Jericho Aguas, Isabel Granada’s ex-husband, took to Facebook this Saturday afternoon, to share the good news that Isabel’s health condition has improved, and that he’s optimistic that she will regain consciousness soon. He also appealed for more prayers from her fans and concerned netizens.

Touching ang todo-suporta ni Jericho Aguas sa ex-wife niyang si Isabel Granada na kasalukuyang nakaratay at unconscious sa Hamada General Hospital sa Doha, Qatar.

He was the one who gave the latest update on Isabel dahil straight from his son, Hubert Aguas, and her former mother-in-law Mommy Guapa, who are both in Qatar right now with Isabel.

In her latest Facebook post last Saturday afternoon, Jericho said that Isabel’s condition has greatly improved and her heartbeat is now normal. “Isabels heart beat went down from 156 to 98, when mama and hubert arrived and spent time in her room. That’s a good sign. The normal heart beat daw is 60 to 100.

“God performs Miracles,” he said almost ecstatic. “Continue praying… Malapit na hong magkamalay si isabel..

“Gigising ang anak ko alam ‘ko yan, Nanay ako… sabi ni mama gwapa paglabas ng room…”

Anyway, sang-ayon sa cousin ni Isabel na si Joseph Rivera, nagkaroon raw nang healing mass para sa agarang paggaling ni Isabel last night, October 28, sa Holy Rosary Parish church sa Doha.

Pinamunuan daw ito ng isang paring Pinoy.

Dagsa raw sa simbahan ang mga fans at supporters ni Isabel pati na ang kasalukuyang partner nitong si Arnel Cowley.

JENNYLYN MERCADO, EXTRA LANG DATI SA ISANG ABS-CBN TELESERYE NINA JOHN LLOYD AT BEA!

Jennylyn Mercado recalled her humble beginnings when she talked with some up-and-coming Kapuso stars.

During her intimate talk, Jennylyn averred that through patience and perseverance, she was able to achieve her much cherished dream of working with her dream leading man.

In her Facebook Live video broadcast last October 26, she stressed the importance of being patient in waiting for the big break.

The actress then narrated on how she was able to improve her situation from being a bit player to a major star.

“Before, naging extra ako,” she averred. “Bago pa ko mag-StarStruck, nage-extra ako sa ibang istasyon at ibang pelikula.

“Kahit papaano, nagkaroon ako ng endorsements pero gusto ko pa ring umextra kasi gusto ko kumita talaga.

“Gusto ko talaga mapansin. Gusto ko talaga mag-artista, maliit pa lang ako,” candidly confided Jennylyn.

Importante raw ang patience sang-ayon kay Jennylyn para nahintay mo ang tamang break, sa tamang panahon.

While waiting for the proverbial break, dapat raw ay sikapin nilang mag-improve at pagalingin ang sarili.

Before she became a GMA talent, she was able to become a part of an ABS-CBN project. Nag-extra raw siya sa show ng istasyon at she was given the chance to work with John Lloyd Cruz.

In was in the 1998 ABS-CBN teleserye Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay. Nangarap daw siyang darating ang time na siya naman ang gaganap na leading-lady ni John Lloyd.

Her dream was realized after 13 long years!

Last year, she was able to do a movie with John Lloyd.

They were paired off in the 2016 Star Cinema movie Just The 3 Of Us. Their movie Just The 3 Of Us was able to gross a whopping P100-million in the Philippine box-office.

