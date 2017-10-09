Mayabang na raw si Xander Ford?!

SA Facebook post ni Ogie kagabi, sinabi niyang na-off raw ang isang kaibigan niyang singer dahil sa kayabangan ni Xander Ford.

Na-witness raw ng singer ang nakati-turn-off na kayabangan ni Xander sa lobby ng ABS-CBN.

Naging guest raw sa taping ng Home Sweetie Home the other day si Xander Ford.

Siyempe pa, sa hallway palang, ang dami ng nagpapakuha nang picture kasama siya.

Sabi raw ng kaibigang female singer ni Ogie na umalis na raw sila dahil nayayabangan daw siya kay Xander.

Tinanong daw niya kung bakit at sinabi naman nitong nakasabay raw niya the other day sa lobby ng ABS CBN at lumapit daw ito sa gwardiya at nagsabing papasukin daw siya dahil siya si Xander Ford!

This supposed kaangasan of Xander Ford was purportedly confirmed by Ogie’s friend Allan Nazareno who’s also working for ABS.

According to Allan, sinagawan daw ni Xander ‘yung marshal the other night at the taping of GGV.

Di raw siya papasok pag di pinapasok yung kanyang manager.

Anyway, marami ang nagsasabing nagbago na raw ugali ni Xander magmula nang maretoke ito.

Ayon pa rin sa friend ni Ogie, nagtatakip daw ito ng mukha kapag nasa hallway ng ABS CBN.

Marami pang komento ang netizens tungkol sa sinasabing kayabangan ni Xander.

Anyway, just last night, nakita raw ni Ogie si Xander na on his way out sa isang coffee shop sa Dos at naka-neck pillow raw talaga ito.

Marami ang na-amuse sa post na ito ni Ogie saying na nasa Dos na raw pala ang airport at naka-neck pillow pa si Xander.

Xander Ford denies attitude problem!

Xander Ford openly pleads for understanding to radio host Ogie Diaz not to give any harsh judgement and refrain from saying harsh words against him. This is in connection with the latter’s Facebook post that his head is allegedly fast swelling.

In a way, running true to form raw si Xander dahil kahit noong Marlou Arizala pa lang ang name niya, may attitude problem nang talaga siya.

In his Facebook post last Saturday, Xander said that all the unsavory things being attributed to him are not true.

Xander denied outright his detractors allegation that his head is swelling fast.

“Paano nyo po nalaman?” he asked in earnest. “Buong buhay ko puro panglalait ang nakukuha ko sa mga tao. inilalabas nyo po na Hindi raw ako marunong makisama.”

Sang-ayon kay Xander, hirap na hirap na raw siya sa kanyang mga naririnig na pag-aglahi sa kanyang pagkatao kaya tiniis niya ang lahat para magbago lang ang kanyang hitsura.

Nakaiiyak daw dahil ang may mga hustong isip pa raw ang siyang mahirap umintindi.

“Sana malaman nyo po na Wala akong alam sa sina sabi nyo. puro taping puro trabaho po ako wala po ako tinang gihan kahit sino po sa inyo. wala ako tinatapakang tao.

“Sana ipaalam nyo po sa akin kung ano po yung sina sabi nyo sa akin. nakikisama naman po ako. kung may naririnig kayo about sa kung ano man yun isang kadahilanan ng pag iyak ko.”

Inakusahan din niya si Ogie Diaz ng paninira sa kanya.

Nagmakaawa siya kay Ogie na huwag naman daw siyang husgahan. Kausapin daw muna siya para malaman niya ang totoo.

Sinisiraan daw siya ni Ogie na wala naman siyang tinatapakang tao.

Tumanggap daw siya ng show na minsan hindi siya nagpapabayad.

Gusto raw niya kasing makapagpasaya ng tao at hindi manakit na tulad ng ginagawa niya. Pasensya na raw kung nasasapawan niya ang kung ano man daw ang meron sa inyo. Humihingi raw siya ng pasensiya.

Pangit lang daw siya at retokado pero hindi raw siya masamang tao. Simpleng tao lang daw siya at di kasing yaman at kasing sikat ni Ogie.

Basta ang alam daw niya, wala siyang tinatapang tao. Laking mahirap lang daw siya na gustong iahon ang pamilya sa kahirapan.

Inisnab ang birthday dinner ng ina!

What seems to be happening with this young girl lately.

Parang nagmamalaki pa siya just because she is earning good money these days and she doesn’t have an iota of respect for her mom any longer.

Look back young girl to those days when your mom had to break her back just to earn a living for your subsistence.

Sadly though, now that this young actress is already earning a hefty sum by way of being an actress and she is head over heels in love with this young actor, parang deadma na siya sa kanyang ina.

Naku, maniwala ka! Kapag nagpatuloy ka sa masama mong pagtrato sa yong ina, you would never go far.

Sa kangkunga ka pupulutin for that is the law of karma.

Believe me!

Lately, inisnab daw nito ang birthday dinner ng kanyang ina.

Mataray, di ba naman? Di naman katangusan ang ilong.

Di raw naman katangusan ang ilong, o! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

‘Yun nah!

Sylvia Sanchez, ibang experience ang aswang role sa Cinema One 2017 entry

Sylvia Sanchez avers that her forthcoming indie film Nay, is not the typical horror aswang movie. It’s going to be an entry to the 2017 Cinema One Originals film festival.

Based from the title, aakalain ng mga taong she’ll be delineating another mother role.

However, Sylvia said that this is not true.

Aswang raw talaga siya na literal na kumakain na tao!

Sa pelikula, alaga niya si Enchong dahil yaya siya nito at ang mga magulang ay puro negosyo ang inaasikao.

Mahal na mahal daw siya ni Enchong in this movie not knowing that she is a man-eating aswang.

Jameson essays the role of Enchong’s cousin who is not in any way, related to Sylvia’s character.

Wala raw siyang pakialam kay Jameson in this movie. Kay Enchong lang nagri-revolve ang kanyang mundu.

“Basta nakatutok ako kay Enchong, mahal ko, e,” she averred. “So pinoproteksyunan ko. Gusto kong kainin na hindi ko makain, ganun.”

Sylvia said that she enjoyed doing her aswang role especially when she was made to do some bloody scenes.

“Madugo ito as in naglalakad ako sa bumabahang dugo at nag-e-enjoy ako,” she disclosed with a smile. “Sabi ko, ‘This is my playground, I love my playground!’

“Tuwang-tuwa ako, from 4 p.m., shinoot namin yung scene na yun, natapos kami ng 3 a.m., so punong-puno kami ng dugo!

Meron rin daw siyang scene na nakanganga sa chandelier na may tumutulong dugo, iniinom niya at nag-enjoy daw siya!

She said that Nay is not your typical horror aswang movie that Filipinos has been exposed to in the past.

Horror raw in the sense na kapag pumapatay siya, massive talaga. Imagine, sampung tao ang kanyang pinapatay nang sabay-sabay.

“Pero ibig kong sabihin, mahal niya yung bata, e, so nag-aagaw yung pagiging puso ng tao at puso ng aswang so hindi ko siya pwedeng patayin kasi mahal ko siya, pero aswang ako, kailangan ko siyang patayin.”

Sylvia asseverated that she cried unabashedly the first time she was able to read the script.

Hindi raw ito yung typical na aswang na kumakain ng puso. Paiiyakin kayo ng aswang na ito.

“Ako, noong tinanggap ko ito, binasa ko yung script, umiiyak ako dahil sa aswang!

“Basta iiyakan niyo ‘tong aswang na ito.

“Hindi siya yung bastang ginawang aswang for the sake na mapakita kang aswang, ganon. Iba ito. Kakaiba ito.”

This Cinema One Originals 2017 entry is fabulously directed by Kip Oebanda. He previously directed Bar Boys that was one of the entries in the first edition of Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino.

Miles-Sue movie The Debutantes grosses P3.5 million on opening day

Regal Films’ horror movie The Debutantes earns P3.5 million on opening day.

This is according to Regal Entertainment’s Facebook post published October 5.

The movie, featuring young stars Miles Ocampo, Jane de Leon, Chanel Morales, Michelle Vito, and Sue Ramirez, opened on October 4 in cinemas.

Directed by Prime Cruz, The Debutantes revolves around five girls who dream of having a blissful 18th-birthday celebration.

However, mystery unfolds when they experience eerie events before they turn 18.

Shy Carlos on kissing scenes with Empoy Marquez, feeling daw niya si Piolo Pascual ang kini-kiss niya!

Shy Carlos said that nothing has changed inasfar as Empoy Marquez character is concerned. She also believes that he is cinema’s new pogi.

Sobrang attractive raw yung isang person na oozing with confidence and not in the least bit scared to show his real perso- nality.

Shy Carlos is Empoy Marquez leading-lady in the movie The Barker.

Comfortable raw sila sa isa’t isa since they used to be together in some TV5 program.

Shy is proud to say that nothing has changed inasfar as Empoy’s character is concerned.

Not even his new title Blockbuster King by way of the phenomenanl success of Kita Kita has changed his sweet demeanor.

Kita Kita is being considered as the highest grossing indie film of all time.

Nabigla raw siya sa kissing scenes nila ni Empoy sa The Barker since she was not forewarned about it. But she did it gamely since that is the demand of her profession.

“Hindi ako kailangang i-convince dahil feeling ko, kini-kiss ko lang si Piolo Pascual,” she said in all honesty. “Marami ang kissing scenes namin, marami, pero wala akong preparations.

“Pogi naman si Empoy, hindi na kailangan paghandaan yun.”

Third movie ni Shy ang The Barker for the 2017; the first two movies being Ang Pagsanib Kay Leah dela Cruz and Fangirl/Fanboy.

Shy is thankful to Boss Vic del Rosario for his being most supportive.

She is hoping that just like Kita Kita, their movie The Barker would end up as a blockbuster also.

Kylie Verzosa supports Mariel de Leon’s controversial tweets!

The reigning Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa will have to pass on her crown to her successor on November 14, the pageant night, that is slated to take place in Tokyo, Japan.

Among those who will vie for the crown is Bb. Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon.

Kylie’s advice to Mariel is just to study Japanese culture and just be yourself.

“She’s doing really well, being vocal about things.

“Enjoy the rest of her reign,” she said as an after thought. “It’s with her only once. Just really do her best.”

Looking back, Mariel’s tweets about President Duterte’s war against drugs and Mocha’s controversial appointment as assistant secretary of Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) last May was widely qouted and talked about.

But should beauty queens have themmselves intangled in political issues?

“Ah, I guess, if it’s your stand, maybe, ” she quipped. “I personally don’t see anything wrong with it.

“It’s like your advocacy. That’s your passion, and, I guess, no one must tell a person what to do or say or what.”

In spite of her hectic working schedule, she makes a point to stay in shape.

“I really watch what I eat,” she said with such authority. “I try to go to the gym as often as I can.

“If I do travel, I walk a lot. If I don’t have the time to go to the gym, I just watch my diet.”

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing,

DAPAT LANG!/PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.

