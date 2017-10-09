P1B pambili ng plaka ng LTO haharangin ng Kamara

HAHARANGIN at paiimbestigahan ni ACTS-OFW Partylist Rep. Aniceto John Bertiz ang nakatakdang pagpasok ng Land Transportation Office (LTO) sa P1 bilyong kontrata upang makabili ng motor Vehicle License Plates dahil sa kwestyunableng proseso ng bidding.

Sa kanyang privilege speech, iginiit ni Bertiz na ang proyekto ay hindi lamang aniya manipulado ang bidding kundi walang bisa sa simula pa lamang dahil ang P998,800,000 na pambili ng plaka ay hindi nakapaloob sa P3.35-trillion General Appropriations Act (GAA) sa taong ito.

“In the spirit of transparency and in line with the government’s fight against corruption, it is imperative that we look into the the governmental processes involved in the production of these motor vehicles and motor license plates, determine if there are instances of corruption and help eliminate it accordingly,” ayon kay Bertiz.

Kinuwestyon din ng kongresista ang bidding ng Trojan Computer Forms/J.H. Tonnjes East GmbH na P978,800 o P19,200 na mas mababa sa P998,00 na halaga ng proyekto.

Nag-bid din sa proyekto ang iPay Commerce Enterprise, EHA Hoffman International GmbH and Madras Security Printers Private Limited Joint Venture at ang nadiskuwalipika na Utsch AG/Holy Family Printing Corporations Joint Venture.

“I think it is very important to call on the LTO to revisit the aforementioned public bidding to ensure that the proper legal processes were adhered to,” ani Bertiz.

Noong 2013 ay nakakuha ng temporary restraining order si Atty. Leo Romero, mula sa Supreme Court (SC) dahil na rin sa maanomalyang proyekto ukol sa pagbili ng plaka sa panahon ng panunungkulan ni dating Transportation Sec. Joseph Emilio Abaya.

Si Romero din ang nanawagan kay Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade ngayon para ibasura ang P1 bilyon kontrata sa proyektong ito ng LTO para sa plaka.

Paglilinaw pa ni Bertiz na walang alokasyon para sa pagbili ng Vehicle License Plates para sa 2017 dahil ang nakapaloob lamang sa GAA 2017 na “Motor Vehicle Registration and Driver’s Licensing Regulatory Services” ay kaiba sa pagbili ng plaka. MELIZA MALUNTAG

