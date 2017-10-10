Pag-IBIG Fund reports 1st semester housing accomplishments to partner-developers in Visayas forum

Pag-IBIG Fund gathered its partner-developers and housing stakeholders based in Visayas for its Home Lending Accomplishment Report (HOLAR) for the first half of 2017 on 06 October 2017 in Cebu City.

Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) Chairperson Eduardo D. del Rosario expressed support for the event, saying, “If we have “change” as the battle cry of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s administration, we will have BALAI as the battle cry in the housing sector. The BALAI Filipino stands for Building Adequate, Livable, Affordable, and Inclusive Filipino Communities, wherein we build resilient houses in safer communities. The government cannot do this alone. We have to harness the resources of both the public and private sectors.”

Pag-IBIG Chief Executive Officer Acmad Rizaldy P. Moti added, “We at Pag-IBIG have been working closely with the private sector. We involve our stakeholders and apprise them of the updates or development on Pag-IBIG’s housing programs. It keeps us accountable of our actions, while giving our members the assurance that the funds that they have entrusted to us are managed well.”

Pag-IBIG recorded a total loan value takeout amounting to P28.83 Billion, topping the P24.74 Billion loan value takeout during the 1st half of 2016 by P4 Billion or a 17% year-on-year growth. Pag-IBIG Visayas showed 53% year-on-year growth from last year’s P2.81 Billion, as it disbursed a P4.29 Billion loan value takeout in the first half of 2017 which benefitted 4,246 Filipino worker families.

As of end of June 2017, Pag-IBIG’s collection efficiency reached 90.2% corporate-wide, and 87.44% in Visayas. Its non-performing loans ratio went down to a single-digit level of 9.8% for the whole agency, and 12.56% in Visayas.

“Pag-IBIG Fund surpassed both its 1st semester 2017 targets and its same period performance in 2016. The accomplishments in Visayas were achieved through the efforts of the Home Lending Operations Group in Visayas headed by Atty. Marie Antoniette Diaz, who also heads the operations in Mindanao. We did these with the support and participation of our partner-developers. Thus, in the forum, we recognize the top developers and partners for their efforts,” said Pag-IBIG Deputy CEO for Home Lending Operations Cluster Marilene C. Acosta.

Pag-IBIG is set to hold its last HOLAR forum in North Luzon.

