SM SUPERMALLS signs agreement with QEV to install electric vehicle fast-charging stations

THE largest mall chain in the country, SM Supermalls, recently signed an agreement with tech start-up QEV Philippines to put up EV Fast Charging Stations around the country.

This follows the recent announcement of Pilipinas Shell of putting up the ABB ev fast chargers also with QEV Philippines in their gasoline stations.

The ABB EV chargers will be able to charge EVs that are either on the CCS and Chademo protocol. While most European cars like BMW already have vehicles that charge with CCS, most Japanese branded-EVs such as Nissan and Mitsubishi make use of Chademo.

QEV Philippines, the joint venture between Filipino and Spanish business partners Endika Aboitiz and Enrique Banuelos, plans to put up more than 200 EV fast-charging stations nationwide with the help of location partners such as SM, before 2022.

The installation of EV charging infrastructure will support the proliferation of the EV industry as well as aid QEV’s mission to reduce carbon emissions and make use of a more sustainable source of energy in order to have cleaner and greener cities.

This is a step in the right direction as the first ASEAN Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Summit took place last June 2017, which showcased both hybrid and electric vehicles made by local and international brands. Atty. Rommel Gutierrez, CAMPI President, says “At the local level, we hope that this event will increase awareness and perception levels on advanced/green vehicle technology and generate much-needed support from the government and other stakeholders.”

SM mall-goers may have access to these charging stations to plug in compatible e-vehicles as early as February 2018.

