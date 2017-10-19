Sobrang okrayista itong si Karla Estrada!

AS much as possible, I try to avoid watching Magandang Buhay primarily because of Karla Estrada’s domineering and super feisty ways.

Kung makaporma siya, talo pa niya si Kris Aquino na edukada at queen of all media na naturingan.

Suffice to say, prima donnang talaga ang projection at para bang napakatalinong tao gayung hindi naman kayang um-Ingles kapag Inglisera ang kanilang guest at pinapasa kay Melai ang pagtatanong.

The nerve!

Syorak!

Honestly, if not for the fact that she is handsomely compensated, I’m sure that Melai would consider leaving the show.

Wala na kasing inabangan itong prima donnang si Karlita kundi okrayin siya at ipamata sa kanya ang kanyang mga pagkakamali.

Napakabastos at walang breeding na palaging pinahihiya si Melai sa kanilang show.

Sa totoo, nakapanginginig ng laman!

Gawain ba naman ng isang edukada at may pinag-aralang tao ‘yan?

How gross!

Granting that Melai is not half as educated as she is, (edukada nga ba? ‘yan ang tanong! Hahahahahahahahahahaha!) hindi niya dapat ipinamumukha rito, nang harap-harapan, ang kanyang mga pagkakamali.

Ang kaso, lantaran kung okrayin niya si Melai na bow na lang dahil mas makapit siguro sa mga executives ang tabachingching na si Karlita. Hahahahahahahahaha!

Okray, ‘di ba naman?

Nakahihiyang ang projection ni Karlita ay para bang she is a highly educated and intelligent woman to boot who is devoid of any character flaws.

Devoid of any character flaws raw, o! Hahahahahahahahaha!

Honestly, wala ng binantayan si Karla kundi ang mga pagkakamali ni Melai.

Tulad ng isang araw, pinalipat niya si Melai dahil nababasa na raw ang kanilang guest ng mga laway nito.

Makatarungan ba namang sabihin pa ‘yun?

Lumalabas tuloy na siya ang pinakabastos at walang modo at hindi si Melai na bow na lang sa kanyang pagmamaganda.

Yes, in trying to show to the public how wanting of breeding Melai supposedly is, she is highlighting her own callous and cavalier ways.

Ganyan naman talaga ang mga taong kulang sa pinag-aralan.

Kumbaga, parang Tagak na nakatungtong lang sa kalabaw, mas mataas pa ang lipad kumpara rito.

‘Yun lang!

BANGS GARCIA, BUONG NINGNING NA IDINISPLAY ANG PREGGY FIGURE IN TWO-PIECE BIKINI

Bangs Garcia has shown to all and sundry that a pregnant woman could still look gorgeous in a bikini even when she’s 33 weeks preg- nant as shown in a comparison photo of how her figure has ballooned dramatically in a matter of 33 weeks.

Bangs, who is presently stationed in London with husband Lloydi Birchmore, said that they are pretty excited with the prospect of meeting their baby girl whom they fondly and lovingly called Baby Amelia.

Lloydi and Bangs were married thrice: first in a civil wedding in London, second at their church wedding, and third in a beach wedding in Boracay that was held eary part of this year.

Their baby shower and gender reveal party took place last August 16.

They enplaned to London last September 12.

MORISETTE AMON, AALIS NA NGA BA SA BIRIT QUEENS GROUP?

Umuugong ang bali-balita lately na right after her viral performance at the Asian Song Festival, ay baka raw iwan na ni Morissette Amon ang grupong Birit Queens.

Right after her highly successful performance at Busan, South Korea last September, kumalat na ang mga espekulasyon na baka raw umalis na si Morissette sa kanilang grupo.

A lot of fans are saddened by this basically unexpected development. Especially so that their production number at ASAP is one of the much-awaited segments in that show. Kasama nga pala ni Morisette sa grupong Birit Queens sina Klarisse de Guzman, Jona Viray, at An- geline Quinto.

Anyway, aminado si Morissette na malaking tulong sa kanilang ang kanilang segment sa ASAP.

“Siyempre ako, I’m very grateful na may Birit Queens kasi visible kami every Sunday,” she articulated. “Sobrang laking tulong, siyempre ang daming sumu-support din, kanya-kanya, individually, and as a group so we’re really thankful.”

Proud rin si Morisette sa pagkakapanalo ng award ng Birit Queens as Concert Performer of the Year sa Eduk Circle.

Sa espekulasyon na baka mawala na raw ang kanilang grupo sa ASAP dahil ilang weeks na rin namang hindi sila napanonood, ito ang masasabi ni Morisette. “Ang mase-say ko lang about dun,” she asseverated, “kasi before I left, kasi umalis ako for the States, tour and then nag-Korea ako, mga two weeks akong wala.

“Before ako umalis, nakapag-taping kami ng two prods supposedly for airing.

“Nagtaka lang din ako bakit di nila nai-ere.

“Kami, okay lang naman kami ngayon, right now pino-focus nila sa Himig Handog, me and Ate Jona, interpreter kami this year.

“As (to the) rumors na parang mawawala ang Birit Queens, wala namang nakararating sa akin,” she intimated.

Anyway, maganda ang reception ng Korean audience sa performance ni Morissette sa 2017 Asian Song Festival.

Nung una, sobrang kinabahan raw siya kasi ang laking task para sa kanyang i-represent ang ating bansa.

But she feels tremendously honored to be chosen by the Korean embassy.

“They really tried to find ways na maka-reach sa akin,” she quipped. “They talked to my manager Tito David, naging possible ang lahat.

“I’m very happy na yung feedback din ng mga Pinoy after nung performance, naging viral pa yung video so very, very happy and thankful.”

DEREK DISCUSSES STATUS OF HIS TV5 CONTRACT

Derek is down to his final six months of his three-year contract with TV5 and he’s hoping for the best.

“In April, my contract is done,” he averred. “I don’t know what to do. First off, sila ang una kong bibigyan ng opportunity if they want to sign me again.”

As reported, Reyes intimated that TV5 would focus on news, sports, and digital programming.

TV5’s two lone contract artists happens to be Derek Ramsay and Jasmine Curtis-Smith.

“Unfortunately, we are winding down all their contracts already,” Reyes quipped. “Si Jasmine, in fact, on TV, she’s no longer with us. She is still with us on digital.

“And, I think, the only remaining real star that we have left is Derek.”

He asseverated: “And Derek is there because he is reflective of ESPN. He’s also into sports.

“But we have absolutely no problem, especially, with me, we have a very close relationship with Derek.

“So we continue to have him as a talent.”

On his part, Derek candidly confessed that he hasn’t been in contact with people from his home network.

“We were going to do something for sports, pero hiningi ko muna kung puwede tapusin ko muna ang pelikula kasi sobrang pagod ako sa movie.

“May deadline kasi ang movie.”

Derek is currently into filming the romance drama All Of You, an entry to 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

All Of You is now its new title. Previously though, it was Almost is not Enough.

In his latest movie, Derek delineates the role of a “bad boy.”

He had to wear a fake tattoo and he had to smoke cigarettes while they were filming in Taiwan.

He guffawed as he came to realize how hard he tried to make those scenes believable.

“I love this movie!’ he intimated. “I find it so much cuter than English Only, Please.

“It’s a more mature role for me and Jen,” he ventured. “Very current, like may dating apps. It’s about two people who fall in love.

“Nagkakilala through a dating app. Nanggaling sa painful breakup.

“It shows the real process of how relationships work. It’s not all dreamy and perfect.”

Opposite raw ang character nila ni Jen. She would like to settle down while he’s a happy-go-lucky dude.

Mas may lalim at mature ang characters nila rito as compared to English Only Please.

Past lovers nila sa All of You sina Solenn Heussaff at Tom Rodriguez.

It will be remembered that Derek and Solenn were in a romantic relationship from 2003 to 2007.

So far, they have been able to maintain the friendship, they even co-starred in the 2016 comedy movie Love is Blind.

Solenn though had very little scenes since he and Jennylyn has practically dominated the movie.

Going back to the movie, Derek happily reported that All of You is “almost done.”

He remembered the production filming in Taiwan for just one day and that they shot scenes in the hilly town of Jiufen in Northern Taiwan—a personal choice of Direk Dan, who fell in love with the place.

Derek, by the way, filled in for the role left behind by Jericho, and he knows the move is a good one.

***

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity.

Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nhong! DAPAT LANG!/PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.

loading...