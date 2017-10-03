SPARE THE POOR FROM HOUSING UNIT TAX-UFCC

THE United Filipino Consumers and Commuters (UFCC) headed by its president, Rodolfo Javellana, Jr., is urging the Senate particularly the proponent, Sen. Sonny Angara, not to remove the 12% value-added tax (VAT) exemption for low-cost and socialized housing.

If Angara’s proposal is passed, he said, the senator’s re-election could suffer a lot due to the backlash of the taxpayers, particularly the poor.

“Senator, please don’t deprive us of our dream to own a decent housing,” the UFCC president pleads.

Angara suggested to tax the purchase of a low-cost and socialized house worth P450K. Under R. A. 7279 or the Urban Housing and Development Act, the 12% VAT only applies to the purchase of a housing unit worth P3.2-million and above.

The UFCC said Angara’s tax reform plan would only burden the people, especially overseas Filipino workers, who could only afford to buy a low-cost and socialized housing unit worth P450K.

“Sadly, it will be our members who account for 60% of the buyers of mass housing projects, and that their families, who are barely able to scrape enough income for their monthly Pag-IBIG amortizations, will bear the brunt of the tax imposition,” Javellana said.

He added: “We’ve been informed that your committee has already excluded senior citizens and the cooperatives from the tax imposition. There should then be more reason to spare housing being a more basic human need.”

NAVOTAS POSTS 100% DECREASE IN SAM CASES

Navotas has recorded an almost 100% decrease in the number of children affected by Severe Acute Malnutrition.

Out of 104 severely wasted children 0-71 months old recorded in January 2017, the city was able to restore the health of 100.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco, through the City Nutrition Office and with the help of Save the Children, laid out a series of supplemental feeding and regular check-ups and evaluations of SAM patients, as well as intensive information and education campaign regarding acute malnutrition.

“Malnutrition continues to be one of the major problems in our country. In Navotas, while the percentage of affected children is relatively small, we consider this as setback in our goal to improve the lives of all Navoteños,” Mayor Tiangco said.

Navotas recently opened the Community-based Management of Acute Malnutrition Outpatient Therapeutic Centers in Barangay North Bay Boulevard South in District 1 and Barangay San Roque in District 2. GOOD RIDDANCE/ARLIE CALALO

