STL creates over 10,000 jobs in Mindanao

MORE than 10,000new jobs were created in Mindanao in the first three quarters of 2017 despite the continuing violence that spurred the declaration of martial law, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said on Friday.

This only shows, said PCSO Mindanao operations head Gloria Ybanez, that because of the operations of the expanded Small Town Lottery (STL),it not only helps the government increase its revenues, but also creates jobs for thousands of Filipinos in Mindanao, amidst the ongoing crisis there.

“STL is a big help for residents of Mindanao as we are giving them regular and legitimate work, we are giving hope to those who were jobless before but now employed because of STL,” Ybanez said.

Based on the PCSO data, as of October 6, the STL operations in Mindanao now generated 10,318 jobs for the residents and aims to increase the numbers to help more residents there.

“Per our STL rules, employees, including bet collectors are required to wear uniforms and identification cards for easier identification against those who are doing illegal works,” Ybanez added.

For his part, General Manager Alexander Balutan, said it is evident that STL not just help generates revenues for the government but also creates jobs for Filipinos, especially those who are uneducated ones who find it difficult to find a decent and legal job.

“All employees are residents of Mindanao, and some of them came from illegal numbers game,but they have now chosen the STL because it is the only legal numbers game in the country and so they do not need to hide anymore,” Balutan said, noting the experiences of some that they must hide all the time, to avoid being apprehended by the police.

Balutan, a retired marine general who spent his military career for more than 20 years in Mindanao said, everybody, is welcome to apply for an STL job even those who came from illegal numbers game as long as they are willing to go legal and help the government in its fight against illegal gambling.

“This will be done by helping us report these illegal gambling operators who continue to use STL as a front to cover their illegal business,” the general manager said.

According to Ybanez, as of September, the PCSO Mindanao branch has also generated over 200 million pesos from STL revenues from its 21 operating Authorized Agent Corporations (AACs) all over Mindanao.

“Our 12 branches here have issued guarantee letters to 5,531 patients, amounting to more than 44 million pesos (as of September), under the agency’s flagship program Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP),” she said.

Among the 12 PCSO branches are:Agusan del Norte, Bukidnon, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Surigao del Norte, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay.

STL was launched last January primarily with the goal to increase revenues for the government. The aim was also to eradicate the illegal numbers game such as “jueteng”, masiao, swertres, last two, virtual 2 and other forms of illegal gambling.

loading...