Sue Ramirez, Star Magic Ball 2017’s best-dressed ng netizens

SUE REMIREZ wore a black, stylish, sheer illusion gown by Francis Libiran at the Star Magic Ball 2017 red carpet.

Marami talagang umeksena sa annual Star Magic Ball 2017. Mula sa pabolosang Patricia Santos gown ni Kathryn Bernardo, down to Liza Soberano’s Dior constellation dress.

Pero marami rin ang nagkagusto kay Sue Ramirez in her simple but highly-elegant Francis Libiran gown.

Sue trusted Francis to come out with a gown that would fit the occasion to a T. Touched with her wholehearted trust, Francis came up with this black sheer illusion ensemble that featured his signature art-deco details.

Surprisingly, Twitter has chosen the young actress as wearing one of the best coutured gowns in the ball.

Others asseverated that Sue was the scene-stealer of the night, especially so that she came unescorted but still “effortlessly slayed the whole night.”

On her part, Sue was “honored” to have worn a Francis Libiran creation to the Star Magic Ball.

SIPSIPERA TALAGA!

Iba talaga ang dating nitong si Lolita Buruka.

Imagine, mal-edukada naman pero kasama sa entourage ng FDCP ni Liza Dino sa Busan Film Festival at say mo, all expenses paid!

Ang taray, ‘di ba naman? Hahahahahahahaha!

And what is she going to do there in the first place?

‘Di nga marunong magsulat, how would she be communicating wholly in English when she is but unschooled and could not communicate even in halting English. Baka naman mag-sign language na lang ang gurangski.

Baka raw mag-sign language na lang daw ang gurangski, o! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

How gross!

Ang sabi ng ibang sensible writers, dapat raw ay paimbestigahan ito dahil pera ng bayan ang kanilang gagastusin, ‘di ba naman?

Dapat daw ay i-audit ng COA ang FDCP.

Dapat daw i-audit ang FDCP, o! Harharharharharharhar!

Anyway, I saw this old scheming woman at the presscon of Zsa Zsa Padilla and Ai Ai delas Alas’s movie and I get to notice that her face was beginning to sag and she had this deep worn out ridges on her forehead.

Deep worn out ridges on her forehead daw, o! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

As always, the coloring of her skin is sallow and it seemed that she is not in good health.

Not in good health daw, o! Hakhakhakhakhakhakhakhak!

Well, I guess it’s only a matter of time before she succumbs to the inevitable.

Nga pala, why don’t you visit your doctor one of these days Buruka?

I guess you need to do some important consultation. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

‘Yun nah!

WHY DID JASON ABALOS TRANSFER TO GMA-7 AND LEAVE ABS-CBN AFTER 12 YEARS?

Nasa GMA na ngayon si Jason Abalos after being with the Kapamilya network for 12 years.

The actor signed an exclusive contract with GMA Network last October 3, 2017 and present during his contract signing were GMA SVP for Entertainment Lilybeth Rasonable and SVP for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara.

“Bagong mundo sa akin ito,” Jason averred,”pero kung ano man yung naging trabaho ko sa pinanggalingan ko, pwede ko pong madala rito, saka mas magpursigi pa,” he added with obvious determination.

“Siyempre po, bago lahat, e—bagong mukha, bagong environment, bagong adventure.”

The very masculine actor said that he looks forward to working with Kapuso stars.

“Siyempre, ‘yung mga bagong taong makikilala at makatatrabaho ko, panibagong pakikisama ito, e, so run ako na-excite. Mas nacha-challenge ako sa mga taong makakatrabaho ko.”

So far, may mga Kapuso actors na rin naman daw siyang kaibigan na na-meet niya sa paglalaro ng basketball like Mark Herras and Rocco Nacino.

“May mga kaibigan po ako rito sa GMA, sina Kuya Mark, Kuya Rocco. So ako po, ‘pag trabaho, trabaho lang talaga.

“Isa po na nakae-excite sa akin ay makatrabaho sila kasi puro kami basketball lang, e, ngayon lang po kami magkakatrabaho sa isang proyekto kung saka-sakali.”

But why did he leave the Kapamilya network to transfer to its rival network?

“Isa rin sa dahilan kung bakit lumipat ako ng GMA,” he intoned,

“Baka mabigyan ako ng roles na hindi ko nagawa sa [ABS-CBN].

“Mas gusto ko lang palawakin ‘yung naaabot ng craft ko.”

To those who had the impression that he left the Kapamilya network because he was neglected over at ABS CBN, he said that Kapamilya management treated him well. “Wala naman akong pwedeng sabihin sa inyo kundi magagandang bagay at alaala sa (ABS-CBN),” he averred.

“Isa pong malaking desisyon para sa akin ito, gusto ko rin pong subukan ang kapalaran ko sa GMA.”

He was also most emphatic that he had no conflict with anyone in ABS-CBN and that he left in good terms with the management.

If he was made to essay mostly drama roles, he would to broaden his horizons by giving comedy a try.

“Ang talagang gusto ko,” he said in earmest, “tumagal sa showbiz. Tumagal na kahit hindi ko na kaya, umaarte pa rin ako.”

Dream rin daw ni Jason ang makaganda ng isang superhero character tulad ni Iron Man.

For the parting shot, sinabi ni Jason na may tiwala raw siya sa GMA at alam niyang alam nila kung ano’ng role ang ibibigay sa kanya. the end, he is leaving his career to his new network.

“Basta ako, nagtitiwala ako sa kung anong ibibigay sa ‘kin.”

BAKIT NANGINGITIM ANG TUHOD?

Hahahahahahahahahaha! Ka-amuse naman ang mga bukeke ng mga netizens tungkol sa kontrobersyal sa ngayong personalidad na ‘to.

Kung mukha ang pag-uusapan, there is no doubt that he has improved 100%.

After a series of operations plus glutha injections, he is now a vision of handsomeness and gorgeous sex appeal.

Ang kaso, nadismaya ang mga netizens nang makita ang latest photo niya nang dumalaw sa isa sa kanyang sponsors.

Since he was wearing shorts, nabuking tuloy na hindi pala pantay ang kulay ng kanyang katawan.

Mukhang ang binomba lang nang katakot-takot ng kanyang doktor ay ang kanyang mukha kaya flawless at napakinis na nito.

Imagine, for someone so young, may mga wrinkles na pala agad ang ombre na ‘to na napaganda pa naman ng quality ng boses.

Buong-buo at baritone ang dating nito ever. Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

Pero ‘yun na nga, nakaligtaan yata ng kanyang doktor na injection-an siya sa bandang tuhod dahil sobrang pagkaiitim pala nito.

Nag-focus at nag-concentrate lang yata sila sa kanyang mukha at leeg kaya flawless at pagkaputi-puti na nito pero ang kanyang tuhod ay discolored at pagkaiitim ever. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Dapat ay magbalik pa sa kanyang mga doktor ang batang ito na mag-aartista na yata.

Sino naman ang magkakagusto sa kanya kung ganyang parang may black-eye siya sa bandang tuhod at pagkalalaki pa naman pati.

Dios mio perdon! In the name of sanity, bumalik ka agad sa mga doktor mo at pa-injection-an ang mga tuhod mo para hindi nakahihiya ang dating mo once na pinagsuot ka ng shorts sa mga gagawin mong soap opera o pelikula kaya.

Do it immediatley my boy, baka pa mawalan ng gana ang iyong mga bagong tagahangan.

‘Yun nah!

KIM CHIU PROUD NA HINDI NA RAW SIYA BOSES ‘KIKI’

“Huwag mangarap ng pang-Regine Velasquez na kanta,” Kim Chiu asseverated at the launching of her third album Touch of Your Love.

“Hindi na boses kiki ang boses ko,” she added with a laugh. Noticing that her choice of words were quite off, she rephrased it.

“Hindi na po pang kindergarten ‘yung voice ko. Nag-mature na siya.”

While she admittedly enjoys being a performer, Kim went on to say that she’s far from being confident as a singer.

She said this after an entertainment editor asked when she would be singing some vocally demanding songs other than the signature playful tunes with catchy lyrics.

Inamin din niyang she’s not much of a singer but she stressed that she is an entertainer.

She also said that performing in a big venue like MOA Arena is something she’s not dreaming of.

Pang Skydome lang daw siya o KIA Theater kaya. Alam naman daw niya ang kanyang limitations.

***

