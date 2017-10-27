Usec. Abella, nananatiling Presidential spokesperson ng Malakanyang

HANGGANG sa kasalukuyan ay nananatili sa kanyang posisyon si Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

“He is still the Presidential Spokesperson. He is carrying out his mandate. He is not here right now and it is not unusual, I have done several briefings on his behalf. As of the moment, as you could see, the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson, likewise the Presidential Spokesperson, we are carrying out our task as always,” ayon kay Assistant to the Presidential spokesperson China Jocson.

Aniya, kung wala man si Usec. Abella sa Bangon Marawi press briefing ay dahil sa may importante itong inasikaso.

Iyon nga lamang ay wala siyang ideya kung anong importanteng bagay o lakad ang mas pinagtuunan ng pansin ni Usec. Abella.

“I am not privy to the pressing matters the Spokesperson… He was to attend the press briefing. It must have been something immediate. I just got a call an hour before the said press briefing. He intended to be here today, so it was an immediate schedule that he cannot probably refuse to. We were not made aware of what that was. But as per schedule, he was to be here today,” aniya pa rin.

Sa kabilang dako, “wala pang info”, ang naging tugon naman ni Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Sec. Martin Andanar sa kung ano na talaga ang status ni Usec. Abella sa PCOO. KRIS JOSE

