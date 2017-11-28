A cashless shopping experience at Robinsons with GCash

WITH Christmas fast approaching, holiday shopping and other preparations are in full swing. Now, you can get the best deal this Yuletide season as GCash partners with Robinsons Department Store, Robinsons Supermarket, Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Warehouse, and G2000 in Robinsons Galleria for your gift and shopping sprees!

GCash customers that use the scan-to-pay feature of the App may avail of a 10 percent discount on their purchases at the aforementioned stores starting November 28 until the end of December, 2017.

GCash allows smartphone users to go shopping with only the GCash App installed on their mobile units. The scan-to-pay feature by GCash is easy to use. A customer only needs to download or update to the latest version of the GCash App and install it on their smartphones. Once done, customers would need to fund their GCash wallets. To cash-in GCash wallets, shoppers can visit the Robinsons Galleria Business Center located inside the department store. They can also check their balance through the GCash App. When shopping, the customer just has to tap on the Scan QR on the App, point their smartphone’s camera at the partner’s QR code and simply tap pay.

With GCash scan-to-pay feature, shopping becomes easy, secure, convenient, and ultimately more enjoyable. Transparency is one of the key features of GCash. All transactions using GCash can be viewed through the App, making sure that GCash users can track their shopping payments.

“Before, you need a POS or a reader for the QR code or the credit card. Today, we eliminate all that,” says Anthony Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Mynt which operates GCash. “We just give a sticker with a QR code, and that’s all the merchant needs. With everybody getting a smartphone eventually it will become the driver.”

He continues, “For instance, if you go to a bazaar, you have to go to a central place to pay with credit because of the high cost of a POS terminal. If you go to a merchant to pay, they have no change. We plan to solve all of that by giving them individually all of these. If you have a phone, you can accept GCash.”

GCash is poised to be the top online payment system in the country, as It aggressively rolls out this cashless system nationwide. With this cashless payment system, GCash hopes to encourage wiser spending among Filipinos.

Robinsons Department Store, Robinsons Supermarket, Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Warehouse, and G2000 in Robinsons Galleria are the latest addition to the list of merchants embracing the scan to pay feature of the GCash App. The GCash scan-to-pay feature was first introduced in Mercato Central BGC and Ayala Mall, particularly Glorietta.

“Gcash will make it easier and more convenient for our customers to shop at Robinsons Supermarket,” said Jody Gadia, General Manager of Robinsons Supermarket.

“Robinsons Specialty Stores, Inc. (RSSI) is thrilled to be part of the GCash community. As the retail industry goes more digital, we want to adapt to changes by allowing digital payments through smartphones in a safe and efficient way. We look forward to make this facility available across all RSSI stores to cater to our customers better” said Carmina Quizon, General Manager of Robinsons Specialty Stores Inc.

Johnson Go, General Manager of Robinsons Department Store said: “This is definitely an exciting partnership between Robinsons Department Store and GCash. GCash scan to pay lets customers use their smartphones to pay quick and hassle-free. We’re looking forward to the roll-out of GCash in more Robinsons Department Store branches.”

Throughout its successful partnerships, many well-known merchants have adopted the GCash scan-to-pay feature. These include the Max’s Group, Bench and SSI. Small and micro sellers like those in Noel Bazaar and Mercato have also adopted the new payment option.

With over 12,000 GCash partner outlets nationwide, including Globe Stores, Robinsons Business Centers, SM Business Centers, Puregold branches, 7-Eleven Cliqq kiosks, and TouchPay kiosks, among others, shoppers can easily fund their GCash wallets, use the scan-to-pay feature and enjoy the shopping this Christmas!