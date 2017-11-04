Abella posible sa ambassador post – Andanar

ANYTHING is possible.

Ito ang tugon ni Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Sec. Martin Andanar sa ulat na posibleng italagang ambassador ng isang bansa si outgoing Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Sa ngayon aniya ay mananatiling PCOO Undersecretary si Abella.

“Well, as we speak he is an undersecretary under PCOO. what is important is we have Undersecretary Abella in the administration and we can still use or make the most out of his expertise niya. At darating din ‘yung panahon na ia-anounce din ng ating Pangulo,” anito.

Pinasalamatan naman ni Sec. Andanar Abella sa naging serbisyo nito sa PCOO.

Hindi aniya mabilang at matatawaran ang naging kontribusyon nito sa PCOO.

“You cannot measure it sa laki ng naitulong ni Ernie. We’ve learned a lot for the OSEC. Now, kung saan siya ilalagay ng ating Pangulo ay naka’y Pangulo ‘yun. Ayaw ko naman pangunahan,” ayon kay Sec. Andanar. KRIS JOSE

loading...