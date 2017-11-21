Agot, tinalo sina La Oro, Gloria at Sylvia bilang best actress

IN a simple ceremony held recently at the Dolphy Theater in ABS-CBN, the winners of the 2017 Cinemaone Originals were announced.

Giancarlo Abrahan’s relationship drama about a woman who wants to leave her philandering husband bagged the best picture award.

Richard Somes’ “Historiographika Errata” took home the Jury Prize. Agot Isidro and Jojit Lorenzo were adjudged best actress and best actor respectively.

Agot bested Sylvia Sanchez (‘Nay), Dexter Doria (Paki) and Gloria Diaz and Elizabeth Oropesa (Si Chedeng at si Apple) in the best actress race.

Dan Villegas of “Changing Partners” and Giancarlo Abrahan for “Paki” tied for best director.

Here is the complete of winners.

Best Picture: Paki

Best Director: Dan Villegas and Giancarlo Abrahan

Best Actor: Jojit Lorenzo, Changing Partners

Best Actress: Agot Isidro, Changing Partners

Best Supporting Actor: Ricky Davao, Paki

Best Supporting Actress: Mae Paner, Si Chedeng at Si Apple

Best Screenplay: Paki

Best Cinematography: Alex Espartero, Historiographika Errata

Best Sound: Mikko Quizon, Nervous Translation

Best Music: Vincent de Jesus, Changing Partners

Best Editing: Marya Ignacio, Changing Partners

Best Production Design: Donald Camon and Julius Somes,

Historiographika Errata

Best Ensemble Acting: Changing Partners

Best Short Film: Sorry for the Inconvenience

Best Documentary: Bundok Banahaw, Sacred and Profane

Jury Prize: Historiographika Errata

Special Mention: Si Chedeng at Si Apple

Audience Choice Award: Changing Partners

Champion Bughaw Award: Changing Partners

Award-winning actress Alessandra de Rossi who was part of the jury in one of the sections and Kapamilya actress Alex Gonzaga hosted the event.

2017 Cinemaone Originals Filmfest runs until November 21 in Trinoma, Glorietta 4, Gateway, Cinema ’76, Cinematheque Manila and UP Cine Adarna theaters with an extended run from November 22-28 at Powerplant Mall and Black Maria Pictures Cinemas.

