Alessandra, kakaiba ang touch bilang playright!

PINAGKO-COMPARE ang dalawang playwright or story teller na ito. Isa ay madalian ang pagkakagawa ng kanyang obra, (it took her bare- ly a week to finish her work in a film that was shown more than two weeks ago) samantalang ‘yung isa ay mabusisi at matagal bago natapos ang kanyang story.

The first lady writer’s film, predictably so, was loaded with flaws at maraming inconsistencies na nakita ang mga manonood and it was not received warmly at the box-office.

Samantalang itong isa, hindi pa man naipalalabas ay more than a milion na ang views na nakuha sa YouTube.

I’m but referring to Alessandra de Rossi’s 12 that’s slated to detonate in cinemas near you on November 8.

This is under Viva films, but, of course! This early, marami talaga ang nagpi-predict na maging overwhelming ang success ng movie na ‘to nina Alessandra de Rossi at Ivan Padilla. Unique kasi ang plot at napakahusay ng interpretation nina Ivan at Alessandra sa kanilang respective roles.

Bitin ang ending and it is up to the theater goer to decide which kind of ending would he prefers.

May cameo role nga pala si Empoy bilang pizza delivery boy.

KAWAWA NAMAN!

Ano bang nangyari? Nagsisimula palang ipalabas ay magtatapos na kaagad ang soap opera na ‘to?

Pa’no kasi, hindi kinagat ng televiewers ang plot na parang may kulang and not so interesting.

Unfair naman na isisi ito sa lead actress ng nasabing fantaserye o soap opera. She tried her best to do justice to the role but ironically, the plot is not that interesting and hackneyed.

Siguro rin, nabantilawan na ang nasabing soap dahil ang tagal na nitong naburo at ngayon lang napalabas.

Well, ganon talaga siguro. You win some, you lose some.

Kumbaga, better luck next time.

KAYA NATITIGBAK ANG MGA SOAP OPERA AY DAHIL SA MGA MALING DESISYON!

Akala siguro ay madu-duplicate nila ang impressive rating ng kanilang action serye during its first season. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

So nakahahabag naman!

Hayan at nilalampaso ng kabilang soap ito and in spite of their paid hacks’ effort to salvage the show from total annihilation, to no avail.

Buong akala kasi ni Marian Something or Whatever her name is, ay makaeeksena sila tulad noon na nilamon talaga nila ang kasabay na soap. Ang hindi nila alam, nilalait ko nang husto ‘yung kasabay nilang soap dahil sa malasado ang mga taong involved at ham actress ang leading lady.

Kaya ngayon, ano ang nangyari sa inyo? Hindi ba’t nilamon-lamon kayo nung show sa kabila?

Ilusyunada kasi at feelingera, hayan, tigbak tuloy!

Tigbak raw tuloy, o! Hahahahahahahahaha!

Modesty aside, kung ako ba naman kasi ang kinuha nilang pralaling, di sana’y nakakudlit man lang kayo at hindi ganyang tinitigbak nang husto ang inyong show.

Ang nakatatawa, dalawang show nila ang natitigbak against one soap.

‘Di ba’t nakahihiya naman? Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Buti sana kung starlet ang nasa soap n’yo. E, hindi nga.

Pa’no na ‘yan, Marian Something? Would you accept defeat now that it’s obvious that your soap could not go against its ‘provincial’ competitor? Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Sige, mag-ilusyon ka hanggang matigbak ang inyong mga soaps. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

DID BARBIE FORTEZA ASK PERMISSION FROM JAK ROBERTO BEFORE DOING KISSING SCENE?

Barbie Forteza averred that rumored boyfriend Jak Roberto has got no objections in her doing sweet scenes with Ken Chan in the movie This Time I’ll Be Sweeter. She also said that she doesn’t have to ask permission from him when doing sweet scenes.

Wala naman daw ‘yun kay Jak. The truth is kampante siya nang malamang si Ken ang kanyang leading man.

Kumportable siya kay Ken at may tiwala siya rito. Besides, wala naman daw mga eksenang makaba-bother sa kanyang boyfriend if ever.

“Actually, wala akong kailangang ipagpaalam na eksena sa kanya rito,” Barbie said stoically. “Safe naman lahat. In fairness naman.”

Still, Barbie is of the belief that it’s her duty to inform Jak about her sweet scenes in any projects, more so that he makes it a point to tell her when he does intimate scenes as well.

Anyway, happy si Barbie that her tandem with Ken is widely accepted even if they are the best of friends only.

It may be recalled that for the primetime show’s finale last June, viewers had the chance to choose who Barbie will end up with among her four leading men: Ken, Jak, Ivan Dorschner, or Addy Raj.

Fifty percent ay manggagaling sa public votes, samantalang ‘yung remaining fifty percent ay pagdedesisyunan ng management.

In the end, it was the KenBie tandem that prevailed.

Anyway, during the presscon proper, tinanong si Barbie kung magkakaroon siya ng kissing scene with Ken sa movie nilang This Time I’ll Be Sweeter. “Dito… basta may kissing scene kami ni Ken dito. Hindi lang kami sure kung saan!”

The movie which is slated to detonate in cinemas on November 8, tells of the story of Erika (Barbie), a Mass Communication student who has a crush on the campus heartthrob Tristan (Ken).

They entered into a romantic relationship but Erika was disappointed when they had to part ways.

Many years hence, Erika and Tristan’s path would cross again and they would try to rekindle the old flame that has never been deminished in their hearts.

This Time I’ll Be Sweeter is under the competend direction of Joel Lamangan.

***

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity.

Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nhong! DAPAT LANG!/PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.

loading...