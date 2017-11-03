Ariel Rivera returns to ABS-CBN after a year with GMA 7

AFTER being visible in two teleseryes of GMA 7, Ariel Rivera will soon be seen again in ABS-CBN.

He is a part of the upcoming teleserye featuring Sylvia Sanchez, Sue Ramirez, Teresa Loyzaga, and Arjo Atayde. The project is known through its hashtag #ATM.

Ariel was seen with his fellow cast members during the 2017 ABS-CBN Christmas Station ID shoot. Ariel was in the company of Viveika Ravanes, Sharmaine Suarez, and Yves Flores.

Behind-the-scenes happenings were uploaded by Sylvia on her Instagram account.

It will be remembered that Ariel returned to GMA, the one he was under contract with from 2003 to 2010, in October 2016 to do the afternoon series Hahamakin Ang Lahat.

After the soap has ended, Ariel delineated an important role in the recently-concluded fantasy series Mulawin vs. Ravena.

Looking back, his last soap with ABS-CBN was the romantic-musical series Born For You.

Anyway, details about the Sylvia-Arjo teleserye, including its airing date and official title, have yet to be confirmed.

ATOM ARAULLO-STARRER CITIZEN JAKE’S DIRECTOR DESCRIBES SELECTION PROCESS AS “ANOMALOUS”

Citizen Jake director Mike De Leon has accused MMFF of “corruption.” Atom Araullo starred in this drama film about a journalist.

At any rate veteran film director Mike De Leon opted not to submit his film Citizen Jake for consideration to the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival.

The reclusive filmmaker asseverated the MMFF as having an “anomalous selection process,” the very reason why he did not consider joining the annual film festival.

De Leon issued a statement on his stand of not joing the annual film festival today, October 31, through the official Facebook page of his movie. “I can categorically state that CITIZEN JAKE is not joining, better still, not even considering joining the Metro Manila Film Festival in 2017.

“Ever since the anomalous selection process that occurred months ago that resulted in 4 films being selected based on scripts, I realized that any reform, well-intentioned filmmakers may clamor for are only doomed to failure.”

He averred that corruption has marred the annual Christmas season film festival.

“It was recently intimated to me,” he said in a straigtforward manner,”from a reliable source that should I wish to join, ‘sigurado na ako’ or words to that effect.

“Corruption has returned in full force to this festival that purports to make children happy during the holiday season, a euphemism for profit and greed.”

In the end, the director asked the public to support his upcoming movie.

“My film may be fiction but it is based on truths we ignore at our own risk,” he declared. “It should be seen by its audience in its original version, without cuts and without compromise.

“The film is not perfect, far from it, but it is a good, honest film that is seeking an audience that I am convinced is out there.”

Citizen Jake also stars Cherie Gil, Dina Bonnevie, Gabby Eigenmann, Luis Alandy, Max Collins, Teroy Guzman, and Nonie Buencamino.

This movie is heralded as the big comeback film of De Leon after 17 years of reclusive existence. The last film he directed being Bayaning Third World in 1999.

JERICHO AGUAS FLIES TO QATAR TO VISIT EX-WIFE ISABEL GRANADA!

Maganda ang naging samahan nina Jericho Aguas at Isabel Granada kahit na nagkahiwalay na sila at may kani-kanya ng kasama sa buhay. As of presstime, nakalipad na patungong Doha, Qatar si Jericho Aguas to visit her former wife who is presently in coma for almost a week already in Hamad General Hospital because of brain aneurysm.

Sunday of last week, Jericho posted a message on his Facebook account: “Miracles do come true. Ituloy ho natin ang prayers para sa paggising ni Isabel.

“Lumabas na ho ang aking Qatar visa at lilipad na mamayang 12am. Ako po ay tutungong Qatar para suportahan at alalayan ang aming anak at si Mama Gwapa.”

It will be remembered na nauna ng magpunta sa Doha ang 14-year-old son nina Jericho at Isabel na si Hubert at si Mommy Guapa, Isabel Villarama in real life.

Jericho also said that he is in constant communication with Isabel’s current partner Arnel, and opely told him for the record that he doesn’t have an iota of intention on stepping on his shoes (if ever the guy feels uncomfortable with him being there).

“I am there for my mag-lola (Hubert is only 14)… and of course to contribute whatever I can for the revival and recovery of Isabel,” he gallantly said. “At the same time, I thank the understanding of my current partner as well, Jaycee Parker, I love you so much…”

And speaking of his new partner Jaycee, solid ang suporta nito sa pinagdaraanan ngayon ng pamilya dahil kay Isabel.

Jericho also said that Jaycee was able to help in booking the tickets of Mommy Guapa and Hubert going to Qatar.

How nice of Jaycee to be asking for some people to continue praying for Isabel’s speedy recovery.

In one of her Facebook post, the former Viva Hot Babes member asseverated: “I love you and Hubert… I’m praying that Isa will survive this… she’s a fighter!”

Last October 31, Jericho posted on Facebook that he has safely landed to Hamad International Airport.

KINABOG NG MAY KOREAN JAGIYA ANG THE GOOD SON!

Well, it looks like that the TV soap My Korean Jagiya featuring the formidable tandem of Heart Evangelista and the Korean dude Alexander Lee has clobbered up the ABS CBN soap The Good Son at the rating’s game.

Ang latest sa survey, nakakuha ang My Korean Jagiya ng 7.6% sa rating, whereas 6.2% lang ang The Good Son.

Come to think of it, hindi naman talaga lahat ng blessing ay mapupunta sa ‘yo. At one point, you have to concede na meron pa ring tatalo sa ‘yo kahit na mahuhusay ang mga artista mo.

Dapat Lang!

JAKE ZYRUS, WALANG REKLAMO SA KANYANG ‘DI RAW KAGANDAHANG PAGMUMUKHA AT PANGANGATAWAN!

Jake Zyrus is humble enough to apologize supposedly to everyone who find his face unattractive.

But he also said that he loves his “ugly face and my ugly body” regardless of what other people’s opinions are.

His tweet this Thursday morning, “I apologise for those who feel annoyed because of my ugly face. But i love my ugly face and my ugly body. I don’t mean to ruin your mood.”

In a separate tweet, he encouraged others to love one another.

Jake’s tweets elicited varried reactions. While most are supportive, the conservative ones have shown their disapproval.

The 25-year-old singer has positively declared his change of name—from Charice to Jake Zyrus—last June via social media.

Jake also asseverated in his interviews that he is willing to undergo gender reassignment in the future.

MARVIN AGUSTIN, BALIK-GMA 7

Parang merry-go-round ang mga artista sa kasalukuyan. Gagawa sa ABS CBN, para muling magbalik sa GMA 7.

Si Marvin Agustin ang latest recruit ng GMA 7 para sa teleseryeng Santa Santita na pinangungunahan nina Bianca Umali at Miguel Tanfelix.

Maliban kay Marvin at ang BiGuel love team, kasama rin si Carmina Villarroel sa nasabing storycon. Obviously, Santa Santita is Carmina’s first official teleserye since she has staged a comeback to the Kapuso network sometime in September of this year.

Others in the cast are Gloria Romero, Christopher de Leon, Jean Garcia, Alfred Vargas, and Jeric Gonzales.

Kyline Alcantara, will officially be seen on GMA-7 for the first time. She is cast as the third wheel to the BiGuel love team.

According to the show’s press release, Santa Santita will have its supernatural elements.

It’s going to be aired in the network’s prime-time block and will be directed by Don Michael Perez, who also directed the BiGuel’s last project Mulawin vs. Ravena.

In an interview, Marvin is fascinated with the soap.

“Maganda ‘yung project,” he said, visibly excited. “Something na masarap gawin.”

Nakatutuwang last Saturday, Marvin was seen in ABS-CBN’s Maalaala Mo Kaya with Cristine Reyes no less.

Looking back, it was in the year 2005 when Marvin appeared at GMA after leaving ABS-CBN.

In the year 2012, Marvin transferred to TV5, and hosted Artista Academy.

In the year 2014, Marvin returned to his roots ABS-CBN, and did two teleseryes Flordeliza (2015) and My Super D (2016).

Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity.

DAPAT LANG!

