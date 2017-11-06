Away sa Kabayan Party-list, tuloy sa paglisan ni Rep. Roque

HINDI kinilala ng Kabayan Party-list ang tatlong nominees na iminungkahi ni Rep. Ron Salo na posibleng pumalit kay outgoing Rep. Harry Roque.

Sa Party Congress nitong October 28, may 52 voting members ang nagsabing “the nominees submitted by Mr. Ron Salo’s group, namely Atty. Ciriaco Calalang, Mr.Paul Hernandez, and Mr. Joshua Sebastian are not recognized.”

Ito’y dahil si Sebastian ay nauna na umanong na-impeach at napoatalsik sa isinagawang Special Party Congress noong February 11, 2017; si Calalang at Hernandez ay hindi naman naging miembro ng partido.

Hindi umano sumailalim ang mga ito sa proseso ng “nomination and acceptance” bilang mga miembro gaya ng isinasaad sa Constitution and By-Laws.

Walang silbi ang nominasyon ng mga ito dahil galling ito sa umano’y pekeng Board of Trustees na naitatag ng walang pahintulot ng Party Congress.

“Ron Salo is so eager for me to assume my post as spokesperson so that he can have his lackey take over my post. He even sent out press releases heaping praise on Atty. Ciriaco Calalang,” giit ni Roque.

Binanggit pa nitong si Calalang ay naung ng nasuspinde ng Supreme Court sa loob ng dalawang taon noong 2014 at pamalagiang diskuwalipikado bilang notary public dahil sa umano’y mga madayang aktibidad nito.

Banggit pa ni Roque, na magiging spokesperson ni pangulong Duterte na si Salo aniya ang nagpumilit na maisama ang pangalan ni Calalang sa listahan ng nominees sa kabila ng mga kasalanan nito.

“Aside from saying Atty. Calalang is a law professor at Manuel L. Quezon University (MLQU), tax consultant, and a Certified Public Accountant, Ron Salo should have also announced that Calalang has superhuman powers as he apparently can raise people from the dead,” dagdag pa ni Roque.

Ngunit patuloy na iginigiit ni Salon na “forfeited” na umano ang pag-upo ni Roque bilang kongresista nang tanggapin nito ang pagiging spokesperson ni Pangulong Duterte.

“It is now the mere ministerial duty of the leadership of the House to, by operation of law, let Atty. Ciriaco Calalang serve the unexpired term as third nominee of the KABAYAn Party-list in the 2016 elections and assume the now vacant seat of Roque.”

Awtomatiko aniyang dapat na maisalin kay Calalang ang puwesto ni Roque batay na rin sa isinasaad ng Party-list Law o RA 7941. MELIZA MALUNTAG

loading...