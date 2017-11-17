BLESSING OF NEW PTFoMS OFFICE

PINASINAYAAN ang bagong opisina ng Presidential Task Force on Media Killings (PTFoMS) sa pangunguni ni Usec. Joel Sy Egco, PCOO Sec. Martin Adanar at Asec. Yoyoc Yap ng Department of Justice (DOJ) na dinaluhan nina National Press Club (NPC) President Paul Gutierrez kasama mga opisyales at mga representative ng iba’t ibang press corps sa Metro Manila tulad ng NCRPO Press Corps, Manila City Hall Press Corps, MPD PRESS Corps ,Quezon City Press Corps, at DILG Press Corps. CRISMON HERAMIS

