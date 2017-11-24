Duterte formally ends peace talks with the reds

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Roa Duterte declared on Thursday the termination of peace negotiations with the National Democratic Front-Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (NDF-CPP-NPA).

Through Proclamation No. 360, the President ordered his Peace Adviser and the government peace negotiators to stop all peace talks with the communist group.

“I hereby direct the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) and the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) Panel for Peace Talks with the CPP-NPA-NDF to cancel all peace talks and meetings with the NDF-CPP-NPA,” the Proclamation stated.

The Duterte administration earlier agreed to continue peace negotiations and to speed up the signing and implementation of the final peace agreement with the CPP-NPA-NDF.

However, the communist group, the Proclamation said, failed to show “sincerity and commitment” in dealing with the government.

“In spite of the best efforts exerted by this Administration, the NDF-CPP-NPA failed to show its sincerity and commitment in pursuing genuine and meaningful peace negotiations as it engaged on acts of violence and hostilities, endangering the lives and properties of innocent people,” the Proclamation read.

This Proclamation is in accordance to Executive Order No. 292, series of 1987, which provides that the President may, by way of a proclamation, declare a status or condition of public moment or interest.

The Duterte administration, nonetheless, remains committed to achieving a secure, progressive, and peaceful nation “by ensuring durable security, public order, and safety”.