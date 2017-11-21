Inggiterong macho gay!

HAHAHAHAHAHA! I don’t know what’s eating up this faggish dude who is in charge of this department.

Parang naiinggit siya sa amin gayong wala naman siyang dapat kainggitan.

Actually, it all started when he was just the assistant of the one in charge of this department and his boss, a very sweet and real nice guy, was most chummy with us.

Even then, we could already detect some kind of resentment on his part because of his boss’s fondness to us.

Iritado ang tagong bakla, (iritada raw ang tagong bakla, o! Hahahahahahahahaha!) simply because he had the notion that we didn’t deserve the special attention that his boss was showering on us.

Anyway, nag-retire na ang kanyang mabait na boss and who would succeed him but the oozing with plasticity bisexual whose penchant for the PMPC is nauseating.

Nauseating raw, o! Harharharharharhar!

Dati, when his boss was still the one in charge, he was the paradigm of fairness.

Oo nga’t mabait siya sa mga taga-PMPC but he is like that to everyone.

But this faggish bisexual is most cowtowing and ingratiating of the PMPC members.

Yuck!

Yosi-kadiri! Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

Lahat ng kanyang presscons ay dominated ng PMPC members.

Halatang-halata talaga ang kanyang pagsisipsep at hindi tulad ng kanyang dating boss na ma-PR sa lahat ng tao, ma-PMPC member ka man o hindi.

Anyway, I’m just but waiting for the right time. Kapag may nasilip akong chakang project ng silahistang cheap na ‘to, that would be ‘it’!

Makatitikim (hayan Ferminata Kuflangga, salitang ugat ang inuulit, tonta! Hahahahahahahaha!) siya sa amin.

Mark my word! Lalait-laitin ko ang kanyang project hanggang sa magsara ito tulad ng nangyari sa isa niyang project na pinangunahan ng isang noselifted boldstar na walang K umarte.

Relax ka lang, silahistang cheap. Your time would come.

I’m very sure of it!

I’m very sure of it raw, o! Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

Beware pretensyosang nagpi-feeling macho gay! Hahahahahahahahahahaha!

KENNETH MEDRANO ASSURES THERE’S NO JEALOUSY AMONG THAT’S MY BAE MEMBERS

Caring sa kanyang That’s My Bae colleagues itong si Kenneth Medrano. Sa totoo, the welfare of his friends are foremost in his mind when he gets projects. Iyon daw ang lagi niyang pinagpe-pray, na lahat sila, if possible, ay magkaroon.

Iniyakan daw niya ang first movie niyang Trip Ubusan: The Lolas Vs. Zombies!

Natuwa siya dahil kasama rin ang kapwa niya That’s My Bae colleague na si Miggy Tolentino sa movie na pinagbibidahan nina Jose Manalo (as Lola Tinidora), Wally Bayola (as Lola Nidora) at Paolo Ballesteros (bilang si Lola Tidora).

Nakausap ng press si Kenneth sa presscon ng Trip Ubusan: The Lolas Vs. Zombies na last Thursday sa Matrix Creations Events Venue sa Quezon City.

Anyway, Kenneth is Aladin in this movie while Miggy essays the role of Will.

Join din sa movie sina Ryzza Mae Dizon (bilang Marcy), Taki Saito (bilang Irish), Shaira Mae dela Cruz (bilang si Cath), Jayvhot Galang (bilang Melo) at Caprice Cayetano in the role of Charmaine.

Undet the inspired direction of Mark Reyes, it will be shown in cinemas on November 22.

This a co-production venture of APT Entertainment and M-ZET Productions.

At any rate, naiintriga sina Kenneth kung bakit sila lang ni Miggy ang kasali sa Trip Ubusan: The Lolas Vs. Zombies at wala ang iba pang Eat Bulaga! baes na sina Joel Palencia, Tommy Peñaflor, Jon Timmons at Kim Last?

“Kasi bale po sa Eat Bulaga, magkaka-grupo po kami, sa labas naman po ng Bulaga kanya-kanya naman po kaming pa-angat, kanya-kanya po kaming pagpapakita ng ano namin…

“Kung paano mag-improve sa pag-arte, kasi baka siguro po yung mga boss nagtatanong, ‘Sino magaling diyan?’

“Ganun, ‘Sino magaling sa anim?’

“E, baka siguro po, kami ‘yung nakita ni Miggy.

Pero hindi raw ibig-sabihin na ‘di magagaling ‘yung iba nilang kasama.

“Sinasabi naman po nila sa amin, sobrang proud po nila sa amin at manonood po raw sila.”

Magkakasama rin ang buong grupo ng That’s My Baes sa latest endorserment nilang Heroes Barber Shop.

“Iyon nga po yung pinagpe-pray ko palagi,” he said in earnest, “na hindi lang po ako ‘yung may mga projects, kami po lahat or kung mas mabuti, kami pong grupo.”

On to other things, umamin si Kenneth na na-experience na niyang makatanggap ng indecent proposal mula sa isang bading.

Tipong kakain lang daw sila tapos bibigyan siya ng forty thousand! Mga tipong ganun raw.

Hindi naman daw niya kilala ‘yung bading na nag-message through Facebook messenger.

What if the offer would be a condo unit or a car, would he still refuse?

“E, parang kaya ko naman po iyong bilhin, e,” he said with pride and dignity. “Tulad ngayon may kotse na po ako dahil sa pagod ko po.

“At may condo na rin po ako, pero hindi po sa akin. Parang nag-uupa pa rin po ako.”

RACHEL PETERS STRIKES GOLD WITH HER NATIONAL COSTUME

Kanya-kanyang pabonggahan ang mga kandidata ng Miss Universe 2017 sa kanilang preliminary round. Kanya-kanyang rampa ang mga kandi-

ta wearing their national costume sa presentation sa Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas.

Rachel Peters has shown on Instagram this year’s revealing Philippine national costume, an original creation of Val Taguba.

The arresting beauty queen wore a sequined gold bodice with a high bikini cut and a golden winged tail skirt.

The outfit has a Sarimanok-inspired headpiece, gold arm bangles, and knee-high gladiator stilettos that were designed by Jojo Bragais.

The inspiring national costume was inspired by the Maranao tribe’s “legendary Sarimanok,” which is largely “a symbol of good fortune.”

Well, this early, a lot of people are asking, will Rachel’s golden Sarimanok-inspired national costume bring her good luck at the 66th Miss Universe competition?

Well, that remains to be seen. At any rate, lots of good luck to our representative, the very lovely Ms. Rachel Peters, the pride of Bicol.

JM DE GUZMAN, “SUBSTANCE-FREE” AT MULING MAGBABALIK-SHOWBIZ!

JM de Guzman services as an actor is much sought-after these days. For one, he is expected to star in a TBA movie and a producer would also want him to star at the sequel of That Thing Called Tadhana.

Two years ago, JM candidly admitted that he had experienced “anxiety attacks, bipolar (disorder), and depression.

Anyway, last October 15, JM posted on his Instagram account the certificate that says he’s “substance-free” for almost two years. The 29-year-old actor asseverated that he is slated to celebrate his second year of sobriety this coming December 2017.

Dahil dito ay nakatanggap siya ng umaatikabong “good vibes” comments at feedbacks from people from all walks of life.

As of presstime, confirmed na ang movie comeback ni JM mula sa TBA productions.

The executive producer of the award-winning film outfit Mr. Eduardo Rocha posted a picture of JM together with a co-executive Mr. Fernando Ortigas.

“The boy is back in town,” Rocha asseverated.

It will be remembered that the guy is reponsible for the critically-acclaimed films like Heneral Luna, Birdshot, Bliss, and the upcoming Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral, plus a lot more.

As of the moment, wala pang detalye sa gagawing movie ni JM tulad ng working title nito, co-actors, writer, and director but it’s guaranteed to be a most fitting comeback movie for the soft-spoken actor.

From another source, it is said that the people behind the blockbuster That Thing Called Tadhana wherein JM co-starred with the talented, versatile actress Angelica Panganiban, would want him to do the sequel.

Anyway, mukhang tuluy-tuloy na nga ang comeback movie ni JM de Guzman, and all of these would materialize sometime next year.

Furthermore, JM has been receiving an avalanche of offers and to date, he’s reading some scripts to be sure that the movies that he would star into are quality pics.

Sa TV naman, nag-aagawan ang Rated K ni Korina Sanchez at ang Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho ni Jessica Soho para ma-feature siya sa kani-kanilang TV programs.

At any rate, JM would still want to be a Star Magic talent and there are some infos to the effect that his camp is negotiating for a contract renewal. It would be pretty obvious by now that JM would still want to be a Kapamilya talent.

Sa magandang mga pangyayaring ito sa kanyang career, hindi lamang ang kanyang loyal fans ang natutuwa, kundi lalo’t higit ang mga taga-industriya who have always believed in his God-given talent.

