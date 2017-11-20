iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus arrive at Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom announced it will offer the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Customers will be able to purchase the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at www.globe.com.ph/iPhone8 and in stores starting November 17. For complete pricing details, please visit www.globe.com.ph/iPhone8.

“Every year, the iPhone launch is always something Apple enthusiasts look forward to. With Globe Postpaid’s ThePLAN, customers can get the best experience out of their iPhone 8 and 8 Plus with more data and access to the best content,” says Globe Senior Vice President for Consumer Mobile Business, Issa Cabreira.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminum design in three beautiful finishes – space gray, silver and a new gold – made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for the ultimate augmented experience. The world’s most popular camera gets even better and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles.

With Globe Postpaid, customers can get iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at attractive monthly repayments with ThePLAN 1799 or with the best Globe has to offer, ThePLATINUM Plan 4999.

ThePLAN 1799 comes with 11 GB of data, together with access to top TV, movie, and music apps. Customers get full access to the Netflix and Disney apps for 6 months, plus 3 months of Spotify Premium subscription at no extra cost and an additional 1GB to stream your favorite songs. The plan also comes with unlimited calls to Globe/TM and unlimited texts to all networks. Get to know more about ThePLAN at globe.com.ph/postpaid/theplan.

With Globe Platinum, experience the best Globe has to offer. Get Priority Network access to keep your mobile data at its most optimal levels. You also enjoy the freedom to surf, watch, and listen to your heart’s content with All-Month Data Surfing. Plus, have access to Thea, your Platinum Virtual Concierge that not only addresses Globe-related concerns, but can book dining reservations, buy movie tickets, or assist you with virtually anything under the sun. To learn more about ThePLATINUM 4999 Plan, visit www.globe.com.ph/platinum.

