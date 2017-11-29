Mali ni Sereno tinatama ko lang — De Castro

INIHAYAG ngayon ni Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Teresita De Castro na hindi niya siniraan o planong pabagsakin si Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno sa kanyang memorandum laban sa administrative order (AO) ng punong mahistrado kaugnay sa paglikha ng regional court administration office (RCAO) sa Region 7.

Sa kanyang pagtestigo sa impeachment proceedings ng House Justice Committee laban kay Chief Justice Sereno, sinabi ni De Castro na nais lamang nitong itama ang maling ginawa ng chief justice.

Ayon kay De Castro, nakapaloob sa kanyang memorandum ang en banc resolution na kontra sa AO ni Sereno.

Inamin naman ni De Castro na pasimple o diplomasyang paraan ng pagkontra sa AO ni Sereno ang court en banc resolution dahil ayaw naman ng korte na ipahiya ang punong mahistrado.

“Because the Court did not want to embarass the Chief. And on my part, I’m not after putting her down. I just want to correct what has been done. To put things in proper order as decided by the Court by the previous resolution,” ani De Castro. BOBBY TICZON