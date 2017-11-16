Miascor FBO Lounge inaugurated

CLARK International Airport Corporation (CIAC) President and CEO Alexander Cauguiran (left) and Miascor President and CEO Tristan Dumlao cut the ribbon officially opening the Miascor Aviation Services (Miascor) FBO (Fixed Base Operations) Lounge at the Clark Civil Aviation Complex yesterday. Services provided by the Miascor FBO Lounge include: private aircraft handling; flight operations assistance; liaising with airport authorities; landing and over flight permits processing; passenger crew transportation and accommodation; and, on-site immigration and customs clearance services. Miascor is a full aviation services provider in the Philippines since 1974.

loading...