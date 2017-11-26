Out na sa Pilipinas Got Talent!

LUIS MANZANO has confirmed that he would not be hosting Pilipinas Got Talent (PGT) in its new season.

When it started airing in 2010, it would be remembered that it was hosted by the wacky tandem of Luis and Billy Crawford.

But for this particular season which is Season 6, Toni Gonzaga is going to be Billy’s co-host.

Na-disappoint tuloy ang mga fans ni Luis. But according to Luis, it would be for the show’s betterment.

On Twitter last night, Luis explained why he opted not to be a part of the show anymore on its 6th season.

Tanong ng isang netizen, “Parang its not PGT kundi kaw yung andun. Im not against Toni. Magaling sya. Nka tatak lang ‘yung PGT na LuisBilly#justanopinion.”

“Something new for everyone :) i opted out for the betterment of the show,” he said truthfully.

Parang tatak Luis-Billy raw kasi ang PGT, so says another fan, kaya parang kulang kapag wala na siya sa show.

“Ibang flavor dala ni Toni! :) siyempre, Toni ‘yan, e,” was Luis’s cool reply.

Anyhow, other people say that it was Luis’s decision not to be a part of the show supposedly to avoid further conflicts.

It will be remembered that Luis and Angel were together in the show’s Season 5 but the news had it that they broke off when the show was about to end.

Today, Jessy Mendiola is the special girl of Luis, while it is said that Angel is playing sweet music with the debonair businessman Neil Arce.

Anyway, ang tatlo pang hurado sa show ay sina Freddie Garcia, Robin Padilla, at Vice Ganda.

PAGSEMPLANG NG SOAP NANG SILAHIS, SINISIGURO NA!

Hahahahahahaha! So nakahahabag naman ang silahistang bornok na ito.

Lately kasi ay unti-unti ng kinakabog nang rival network ang kanilang mga soap operas. Tapos, may gagawin pang isang soap ang

babaeng nega na proven ang pagsemplang sa rating.

Proven ang pagsemplang sa rating raw, o! Hahahahahahahahaha!

Magdasal ka, bornok na silahis, na mag-rating naman ang soap ng alaga mong retokada.

Alaga raw na retokada, o! Hahahahahahahahaha!

I have this feeling that their soap is going to become an abysmal flop, mark may word, lalo na’t wala talagang kabuhay-buhay kapag umaarte ang hitaderang inggratang babaeng ito na nang mapunta sa star network ay bigla na lang itinapon ang kanyang lady manager na nagtiyaga talagang igapang ang kanyang career!

Cheap! Hahahahahahahahaha!

Kalampagin mo nga pala ang PMPC na suportahan naman ang soon to flop soap n’yo. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

I have this feeling that your soap is going to become an abysmal flop lalo na’t kapag umiiyak ang babaeng ito ay parang nakangisi.

Parang nakangisi raw, o! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Ano kaya ang effect ng kanyang retokadang ilong during her intimate crying scenes? Hahahahahahahahaha!

I’m sure na below sea level ang kanilang magiging rating.

I’m sure!

Very. very sure!

Mark my word cheap na silahis!

Cheap na silahis raw, o! Hahahahahahahahahahahaha1

Babu!

MAX COLLINS AND PANCHO MAGNO’S PRENUM SHOOT IS WALANG ARTE YET SO WINSOME!

Max Collins and Pancho Magno are scheduled to get married on December 11, 2017.

But before that, the newest Kapuso couple released on Instagram their prenup photos — which have a hipster vibe, very laid-back and yet nakakikilig.

Featured also are their love for travelling.

With the Nayomi Sanctuary Resort in Batangas as backdrop, Max and Pancho wore rugged and color-coordinated OOTDs.

John Paul Dizon was In charge of the wardrobe styling was John Paul Dizon, while the venue was styled by Tipping Point Collective.

This photo appeared to have been taken from a wedding reception.

Max wore a resplendent Francis Libiran gown who is also designing her wedding dress. Rick Martell Calderon did her makeup.

The couple will finally exchange their I dos on December 11, 2017.

***

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity.

Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nhong! DAPAT LANG!/PETE G. AMPOLOQUIO, JR.