Pabolosa si Kris Aquino!

FOR our friend Avie, masyadong maepal itong dyowa ni Julius Babao na si Tintin Bersola Babao.

May post kasi siyang tinawag niyang wifey ni Alden Richards si Maine Mendoza.

“Paging @aldenrichards02, your wifey is soooo gorgeous!! #ALDUB123rdWeeksary.”

That was her caption sa isang photo ni Maine na kuha sa cover nito sa isang magazine.

That didn’t sit well with our Twitter friend Avie who wailed, “Alam mo ma’am like kita noon. Nung nasa ABS ka. ‘Yung morning show. Kayo nina Ryan A at ng asawa mo si Sir Julius. ‘Di ka naman ganyan noon. Bat ang OA mo ngayon? Sinabi na ni Alden na SINGLE siya. ‘Di mo ba maintindihan ‘yun? Please lang po tumigil na kayo sa kakapaasa sa ADN.

“Bat ‘di na lang ninyo ma’am @ChristineBBabao suportahan si Alden sa MPK niya. ‘Yung acting career ni Alden iniisip namin. Tapos kayo pinapahamak ninyo si Alden. Sorry sa kuda ko ma’am. Ngayon lang ako nag kuda sa inyo. Sobra na kasi,” dagdag pa niya.

Oo nga naman. Ni hindi nga magkarelasyon sina Maine at Alden tapos tatawagin mong wifey si Maine ni Alden.

***

Grabe si Kris Aquino. May pa-Thanksgiving na, may Pa-Christmas pa. agad siya. May pa-Louis Vuitton na, may pa-Hermes pa.

“Today is Thanksgiving in ????… And yes, makiki join ako because i have so much to really be grateful for- my mom would always tell me that blessings are more meaningful when you share them w/ others because in that way you honor the generosity of our Creator- so we just finished our 12 days of Christmas gifts from me for all of you meeting… And my first day of gifts will be: 350 of you will have a chance to receive gift cards for 6 months of iflix subscription viewing from me. ?????? All you have to do is like this here on IG & FB and tag me w/ #Christmaslovelovelove. (The gift giving will start soon as we get back from our KCAP trip to Singapore next week where we’ll meet FB & IG regional plus do our KCAP 2018 planning session.),” she said in one post.

But that’s not all as she posted a Louis Vuitton bag with this caption, “This bag was part of our multi part “Bag Raid” & those videos got so many views- but more than that, this NEVERFULL has brought me many blessings & we placed orders for personalized KCA ones… so i want 1 of you to receive this bag (and hopefully some of the luck it brought me) this Christmas… This will be 1 of the 12 days of Christmas gifts from me in my CIRCLE OF LOVE #Christmaslovelovelove. Again all you have to do is follow and like this post on IG & FB and tag me w/ our hashtag and my KCAP team could be sending you the bag from me.”

That didn’t end there as she is also giving away pink Hermes wallet.

“On the last day of my #Christmaslovelovelove spreading & sharing the blessings- my KCAP team will send you this wallet from me. We learned this from a geomancer friend- a wallet that’s been used by a financially comfortable & hardworking friend is a good gift to receive because it will inspire you to continue striving… So to cap the night- I showed you the 1st, the 8th, and now the 12th gift in my #Christmaslovelovelove gift giving… sorry kung makulit, you’ll need to like this post on IG & FB (follow me if you aren’t yet), tag me w/ our hashtag and my KCAP team will keep you in our data base. Good night & please accept my sincerest gratitude- because of your online support my startup company has grown, we have a lot of branded partnerships & many more in the pipeline, and these opportunities happened because you OPENED the digital door for me. This girl who needed to reinvent herself managed to do it because of you, so this is just her way of saying THANK YOU for being my life’s RAINBOW.”

How can you beat that? UNCUT/ALEX BROSAS