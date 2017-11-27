Pag-establisa ng revolutionary gov’t, walang factual o legal basis – Sec. Roque

WALANG factual o legal basis para mag-establisa ng revolutionary government si Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Ani Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, ikinatuwa nila ang panawagan ng supporters ni Pangulong Duterte para sa revolutionary government kapag itinuloy ng destabilizers ang kanilang plano na patalsikin siya sa puwesto.

“I think there’s no factual or legal basis as of now. The President has said that he will consider a revolutionary government if destabilizers will persist in their plan to have him removed from office. Now, I stress, we don’t see any such threat in the near future,” ayon kay Ssec. Roque.

Aniya, patuloy na ini-enjoy ni Pangulong Duterte ang kamangha-manghang suporta ng publiko

“We appreciate the support of the President’s supporters, of course. But we assure them the President is on top. He was duly elected and he remains hugely popular,” aniya pa rin.

Matatandaang pinalutang ni Pangulong Duterte ang ideya na revolutionary government subalit makailang araw lamang ang nakalilipas ay tumahimik siya sa usaping ito.

“Ang sabi nilang revolutionary government, coup d’etat, huwag ninyong intindihin ‘yan, malayo ‘yan. Me, I build a nation. If the Armed Forces cooperates with me, if this is something that is good, then fine, we can work together,” ayon kay Sec. Roque. KRIS JOSE