TESDA binigyan ng parangal ang mga mahuhusay na TVIs

BINIGYAN ng parangal ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) ang mga napiling Technical Vocational Institutions (TVIs) na nagpaangat sa kalidad ng Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs sa bansa.

Sa ginanap na 2nd National Quality TVET Forum kamakailan ay kinilala ng TESDA ang mga piling TVIs sa pamamagitan ng STAR rating system base na rin sa program governance and management; curriculum and program delivery; support services at program performance measures na pinagbatayan sa pagbibigay ng parangal.

Ayon kay TESDA Director General, Secretary Guiling “Gene” Mamondiong, sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng parangal sa mga piling TVIs ay mapapaangat ang kalidad ng technical vocational education sa bansa.

Kabilang sa mga 3 STAR awardees ay ang Southern Isabela College of Arts and Trades (Region 2) para sa kanilang Automotive Servicing NC II at ang Jacobo Gonzales Memorial School of Arts and Trades (Region IV-A) para naman sa Mechatronics Servicing NC II.

Kasama naman sa mga napagkalooban ng 2 STAR ay ang Baguio City School of Arts and Trades (Cookery NC II), Regional Training Center-Baguio (Machining NC II), Bangui Institute of Arts and Trades (Aquaculture NC II), Isabela School of Arts and Trades (Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Servicing NC II), Concepcion Vocational School (Animal Production-Swine NC II) at Quezon National Agriculture School (Agricultural Crops Production NC II).

Nakakuhan din ng 2 STAR ang Simeon Suan Vocational and Technical School (Shielded Metal Arc Welding NC I), Puerto Princesa School of Arts and Trades (Food and Beverage Services NC II), Sorsogon National Agriculture School (Dressmaking NC II), San Francisco Institute of Fisheries and Technology (Food and Beverage Services NC II), Bulusan Vocational Technical School (Tailoring NC II at Dressmaking NC II).

Hindi rin nagpahuli Camarines Sur Institute of Fisheries and Marine Sciences (Aquaculture NC II), Saint Gabriel College, Inc. (Health Care Services NC II), Negros Occidental Language and Information Technology Center (Contact Center Services NC II), Dumalag Vocational Technical School (Cookery NC II), Leon Ganzon Polytechnic College (Food Processing NC II) at Regional Training Center-Tacloban (Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Services NC II) na nakakuha rin ng 2 STAR.

Bukod dito, kasama rin sa mga 2 STAR awardees ang Calubian National Vocational School (Food and Beverage Services NC II), Saint Therese Educational Foundation of Tacloban (Shielded Metal Arc Welding NC II), Arteche National Agricultural School (Bread and Pastry Production NC II), Samar National School of Arts and Trades (Food and Beverage NC II), Balicuatro College of Arts and Trades (Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Servicing NC II), Camiguin School of Arts and Trades (Shielded Metal Arc Welding NC II), Lupon School of Fisheries (Aquaculture NC II, Bread and Pastry Production NC II at Food and Beverage Services NC II), Davao Regional Training Center-Korea Philippines Vocational Training Center (Cookery NC II, Motorcycle/Small Engine Servicing NC II, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Servicing NC II at Rice Machinery Operation NC II), General Santos School of Arts and Trades (Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Servicing NC II) at Surallah National Agriculture School (Agricultural Crops Productions NC III).

Napasama naman sa 1 STAR awardees ang Baguio City School of Arts and Trades (Food and Beverage Services NC II), Provincial Training Center-Kalinga (Electrical Installation and Maintenance NC II), Data Center College of the Philippines of Baguio City, Inc. (Food and Beverage Services NC II), Pangasinan School of Arts and Trades (Electrical Installation and Maintenance NC II), Saint Michael’s College of Laguna (Bread and Pastry Production NC II), Sorsogon National Agricultural School (Tailoring NC II), Camarines Sur Institute of Fisheries and Marine Sciences (Food and Beverage Services NC II), Verde Grande College, Inc. (Food and Beverage Services NC II), Passi Trade School (Shielded Metal Arc Welding (NC II), Leon Ganzon Polytechnic College (Food and Beverage Services NC II), New Lucena Polytechnic College (Trainers Methodology Level 1) at Regional Training Center-Cebu (Machining NC I).

Kabilang din sa nakakuha ng 1 STAR ang Provincial Training Center-Pilar (Shielded Metal Arc Welding NC II at Electrical Installation and Maintenance NC II), Cabucgayan National School of Arts and Trades (Cookery NC II), Balangiga National Agriculture School (Bartending NC II), Provincial Training Center-Catarman (Shielded Metal Arc Welding NC II), Cagayan de Oro (Bugo) School of Arts and Trades (Automotive Servicing NC II), Carmelo delos Santos Sr. National Trade School (Shielded Metal Arc Welding NC II), Wangan National Agriculture School (Food Processing NC II), Lupon School of Fisheries (Bartending NC II, Beauty Care-Nail Services NC II, Cookery NC II, Driving NC II, Food Processing NC II, Front Office Services NC II, Housekeeping NC II, Massage Therapy NC II at Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Servicing NC II), Davao Regional Training Center-Korea Philippines Vocational Training Center (Automotive Servicing NC II, Machining NC I, Masonry NC II at Shielded Metal Arc Welding NC II) at Provincial Training Center-Agusan del Norte (Cookery NC II at Shielded Metal Arc Welding NC II).

Samantala, napagkalooban naman ng Asia Pacific Accreditation and Certification Commission (APACC) Gold Award ang Puerto Princesa School of Arts and Trades at ang Lupon School of Fisheries habang Silver Award naman ang nakuha ng Kabalasan Institute of Technology, Southern Isabela College of Arts and Trades, Dipolog School of Fisheries, Concepcion Vocational School at ang TESDA Women’s Center.

