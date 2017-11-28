LUMAHOK ang Senate employees sa coastal clean-up sa Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Eco-Tourism Area (LPPCHEA) sa Manila Bay. Masaya rin nilang pinanood ang migratory birds sa Wetland Park na kinilala ng Ramsar Convention bilang Wetland of International Importance. Pinangunahan ni Villar, chair ng Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, ang pangangalaga at pagmementine sa nature reserve na ito na may mangrove forest at sanctuary para sa wild bird at endangered vulnerable bird species. CESAR MORALES