Aboitiz assists over a thousand families affected by Typhoons Urduja and Vinta

The Aboitiz Group, through its various business units (BUs) and the Aboitiz Foundation, delivered emergency relief to families in Leyte, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao who were severely affected by Typhoons Urduja and Vinta.

Pilmico Foods Corporation, the food business unit of the Aboitiz Group, together with the Aboitiz Foundation, handled the relief efforts in Leyte. The regional sales team of Pilmico turned over 300 boxes of The Care Package High Energy Biscuits to over a thousand families severely affected by Typhoon Urduja in the province of Biliran. The assistance was done in the following locations: Maanda, Sangalang, Busali, and Naval.

The Care Packages, developed by Pilmico Foods Corporation, contains packs of 100-gram high-energy biscuits loaded with 450 kilocalories (equivalent to one full meal) each, designed as an efficient disaster relief solution that not only addresses hunger but provides adequate nutrition via a sustainable food supply.

Meanwhile, BUs AboitizPower, Davao Light, Therma South, Apo Agua, and Hedcor, joined forces with the Davao City government to assist flash flood victims in Davao City. Despite the lack of supply, the consolidated efforts of these BUs provided 6,152 liters of water for displaced Davao City families on Christmas Eve. Pilmico also sent The Care Package boxes and other food packs to benefit 144 affected families in Barangay Bulao, Iponan, Cagayan de Oro.

“Our goal is to be one of the first responders when calamities strike. Beyond these relief efforts, the plan is to carefully develop and implement rehabilitation projects for the affected families. This is part of our commitment to advance business and communities by co-creating safe, empowered, and sustainable communities,” said Maribeth Marasigan, First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Aboitiz Foundation.