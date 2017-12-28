Beermen nilasing ang Bolts

WINASIWAS ng defending champion San Miguel Beermen (SMB) ang Meralco Bolts sa PBA Philippine Cup na ginanap sa Ynares Center sa Antipolo City, 103-97.

Highest scorer si Alex Cabagnot ng SMB na kumamada ng 29 points, anim na rebounds at apat na assists habang si June Mar Fajardo ay naka-26 points at siyam na boards.

Ito na ang ikalawang sunod na panalo ng Beermen.

“They think they were playing well in the first half, they thought they will have an easy ride going to the last minute of the fourth quarter,” ani San Miguel coach Leo Austria.

Pinangunahan naman ni Tolomia ang Meralco (1-1) na gumawa ng 21 points at dinagdagan pa ito ni Canaleta ng 17 points at Reynel Hugnatan na naka-16 points.

Narito ang scores sa laro:

San Miguel 103 – Cabagnot 29, Fajardo 26, Lassiter 18, Pessumal 11, Ross 9, Santos 8, Mamaril 9, Lanete 0, Heruela 0, Rosser 0.

Meralco 97 – Tolomia 21, Canaleta 17, Hugnatan 16, Newsome 13, Lanete 10, Bono 8, Amer 7, Baracael 2, Ballesteros 2, Caram 1, Faundo 0, Sedurifa 0, Salva 0.

Quarters: 30-18, 59-41, 81-73, 103-97. BOBBY TICZON