BOMB ‘JOKERS’ WARNED IN NAVOTAS CITY

NO less than Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco is issuing a stern warning on anyone who would call for a bomb threat saying it is not doing any good to the public as the same is punishable by law.

The visibly-incensed Mayor Tiangco issued the warning following Tuesday’s near confusion at the Tangos Elementary School campus when its office of the school administrator received a call from an obviously unidentified caller about a bomb set to explode in the campus.

Local school authorities managed to bring the students and teachers to a safer place as members of the Explosive Ordnance Division of the Northern Police District searched for the bomb for nearly three hours that turned to be a hoax.

The mayor said that after authorities declared the campus safe of any explosives, afternoon classes resumed as he asked everyone to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious persons or objects to the local police or to Text JRT.

“We remind everyone that making bomb jokes is a crime punishable by law. Let us not cause fear to our fellow Navoteños or taint our Christmas celebration with unnecessary concern,” the mayor said.

NGO PARTNERS WITH QC BARANGAYS TO FIGHT ONLINE PORNOGRAPHY

Five barangays in Quezon City – Commonwealth, Batasan Hills, Marilag, Tatalon and Escopa 2 – will pilot a 3-year project to fight online sexual abuse of children. They were selected to implement the WeProtect Project of Plan International, according to child protection specialist Renie Martin.

He said they chose the barangays not because of the prevalence of cases of online abuse, but because the city government under Mayor Herbert Bautista has been working diligently to make QC a child-friendly city and supporting actively their child protection advocacies.

“The WeProtect project of Global Alliance to end violence against children was hosted by the Prime Minister of UK in 2015 in Abu Dhabi with over 50 countries including the Philippines at doon nabuo ang model national response plan na naging reference ng project. Ang tatlong key response plan na kinuha natin ay ang victim capability, societal capability and industry capability,” said Martin.

According to the data of the Inter-Agency Council against Child Pornography there were 124 cases of pornography and online child abuse and exploitation of children ages 2 to 17 in 2014. GOOD RIDDANCE/ARLIE CALALO